M22 Art2Art Leelanau County Fall Art Tour
Featuring ceramics at Cleveland Twp. Hall in Maple City, & painting, furniture & sculpture at Glen Arbor Twp. Hall.
5th Annual Art2Art with two venues: Cleveland Township Hall on M-22 & Bohemian Road, Maple City, with functional & eclectic ceramics; & Glen Arbor Township Hall with 2D wall art, handcrafted fine furniture, & sculptures. 231-357-4139.
The Dish: Fresh-For-Fall Restaurant News From The County
We’re back with a quick roundup of Leelanau’s latest restaurant news: Some beloved favorites are announcing their last call for fall, with other restaurateurs leaning into the slower season with locals-centric specials. First up, Garage Bar-B-Q in Northport. Owner Dave Kwiatkowski tells the Leelanau Ticker the barbecue eatery...
Georgina Valverde Presents the ‘Atavia Series’
The work of fiber artist Georgina Valverde is featured at her exhibition entitled 'Atavia.' This is the Old Art Building's 21st Annual Focus on Fiber event. Drop by to interact with the artist & see the installation & listen to her opening reception talk.
Empire Bluff Trail Temporarily Closed
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore officials share that Empire Bluff Trail will be closed beginning Tuesday, October 11 through Friday, October 14. This will allow crews using heavy equipment to safely connect a new re-route along the trail. This culminates weeks of effort by National Park Service staff, youth groups,...
"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party
Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Full moon viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available for you to visit at your leisure. Must have a park entrance pass. 231-326-4736.
Anatomy of an Election Roadshow-Bellaire Edition
Center for Change, Northern Michigan Advocacy is working proactively to arm community members with the knowledge & vocabulary to help defend the security of elections. This event will feature Marie E. McKenna-Wicks, MPA, a former East Lansing City Clerk and Elections assistant & Precinct Chair for the city of East Lansing. Register.
