Northport Clay Studio Pottery Exhibit
Opening Reception: Oct. 7, 5-7pm. Gallery open Oct. 8-9, 12-4pm. This is an exhibit & sale of emerging & professional clay artists.
M22 Art2Art Leelanau County Fall Art Tour
Featuring ceramics at Cleveland Twp. Hall in Maple City, & painting, furniture & sculpture at Glen Arbor Twp. Hall.
The Dish: Fresh-For-Fall Restaurant News From The County
We’re back with a quick roundup of Leelanau’s latest restaurant news: Some beloved favorites are announcing their last call for fall, with other restaurateurs leaning into the slower season with locals-centric specials. First up, Garage Bar-B-Q in Northport. Owner Dave Kwiatkowski tells the Leelanau Ticker the barbecue eatery...
Empire Bluff Trail Temporarily Closed
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore officials share that Empire Bluff Trail will be closed beginning Tuesday, October 11 through Friday, October 14. This will allow crews using heavy equipment to safely connect a new re-route along the trail. This culminates weeks of effort by National Park Service staff, youth groups,...
9th Annual Frankfort Beer Week
Oct. 3-8. Celebrate all that is great about Michigan Craft Beer & the food scene in the coastal city of Frankfort & neighboring village of Elberta. Enjoy daily beer & food specials, events & more at participating locations.
"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party
Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Full moon viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available for you to visit at your leisure. Must have a park entrance pass. 231-326-4736.
Anatomy of an Election Roadshow-Bellaire Edition
Center for Change, Northern Michigan Advocacy is working proactively to arm community members with the knowledge & vocabulary to help defend the security of elections. This event will feature Marie E. McKenna-Wicks, MPA, a former East Lansing City Clerk and Elections assistant & Precinct Chair for the city of East Lansing. Register.
