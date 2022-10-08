Read full article on original website
Temple News
Owls shutout again in loss to Tigers
Temple Men’s Soccer (2-7-2, 0-5 American Athletic Conference) fell to the University of Memphis (6-2-3, 3-1-1 AAC) 1-0 at the Temple Sports Complex on Sunday night. The Owls have yet to record a win in conference play and failed to find the back of the net for a second time in a row after losing to Florida International University 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Temple News
Owls lose to Bearcats, still looking for first conference win
Temple Women’s Soccer (1-7-4, 0-4 American Athletic Conference) lost to the University of Cincinnati (5-1-5, 1-0-2 AAC) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Owls failed to create consistent runs in the final third, only registering three shots. Temple has now lost all four of their conference matchups this season.
papreplive.com
St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle
PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
On a night when its ‘O’ struggled, No. 12 Camden leaned on its rugged ‘D’
It proved to be a night when the offense just wasn’t clicking. The run game lacked significant pop, while the aerial attack had its moments but were few and far between. Haddonfield certainly had some say in the matter.
Hundreds of Phillies fans attend celebrity bartending event for Darren Daulton Foundation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is growing after the team's big clinching victory in the wild card round Saturday night. From City Hall to South Philly, people are ecstatic after the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs. "Eleven years and a day to the date that we lost to the Cardinals, being able to come back and avenge that," Philip Carol, a Phillies fan, said. "They ended kind of a golden period for us and we ended a golden period for them with some of their players." At Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, hundreds...
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
Temple News
Josh Shapiro meets student voters at Main Campus
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s attorney general and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, held a meet and greet with students on the roof of Mazur Hall Saturday afternoon ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. During the event, Shapiro discussed key issues for young voters, like abortion, voting rights and climate change. The...
Pennsylvania's statewide elections narrowing as Philadelphia spirals out of control: Robert Cahaly
Trafalgar Group's Robert Cahaly weighs in on the Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
Temple News
IDEAL hosts drag show to close out National Coming Out Week
With hot, white lights beaming on her face and a chorus of excited students cheering on her every move, Sakura Allure stunned the packed auditorium with her lip-syncing and floor choreography as she competed for the winning title at Temple University’s National Coming Out Week Drag Show Friday night.
Two men shot, killed at Bucks County pub identified: Authorities
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub leaves two people dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on the 600 block of 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.Several officers spent hours on scene investigating. At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shooter called 911 Friday night and remained on scene.The two deceased men, 28 and 30 years old, were pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. The 30-year-old man has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The office also identified the 28-year-old man as Raymond A. Farrell IV from Philadelphia.A third man, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City to Raise Price of Beach Tags
The cost of going to the beach in Ocean City during the summer is on its way up. By a 7-0 vote, City Council introduced an ordinance Thursday night to increase the price for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags starting in 2023. A public hearing and final vote on the proposal are scheduled for the Oct. 20 Council meeting.
