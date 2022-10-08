ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple News

Owls shutout again in loss to Tigers

Temple Men’s Soccer (2-7-2, 0-5 American Athletic Conference) fell to the University of Memphis (6-2-3, 3-1-1 AAC) 1-0 at the Temple Sports Complex on Sunday night. The Owls have yet to record a win in conference play and failed to find the back of the net for a second time in a row after losing to Florida International University 3-0 on Wednesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Owls lose to Bearcats, still looking for first conference win

Temple Women’s Soccer (1-7-4, 0-4 American Athletic Conference) lost to the University of Cincinnati (5-1-5, 1-0-2 AAC) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Owls failed to create consistent runs in the final third, only registering three shots. Temple has now lost all four of their conference matchups this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
papreplive.com

St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle

PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Hundreds of Phillies fans attend celebrity bartending event for Darren Daulton Foundation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is growing after the team's big clinching victory in the wild card round Saturday night.  From City Hall to South Philly, people are ecstatic after the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs.     "Eleven years and a day to the date that we lost to the Cardinals, being able to come back and avenge that," Philip Carol, a Phillies fan, said.  "They ended kind of a golden period for us and we ended a golden period for them with some of their players." At Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, hundreds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
Temple News

Josh Shapiro meets student voters at Main Campus

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s attorney general and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, held a meet and greet with students on the roof of Mazur Hall Saturday afternoon ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. During the event, Shapiro discussed key issues for young voters, like abortion, voting rights and climate change. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Temple News

IDEAL hosts drag show to close out National Coming Out Week

With hot, white lights beaming on her face and a chorus of excited students cheering on her every move, Sakura Allure stunned the packed auditorium with her lip-syncing and floor choreography as she competed for the winning title at Temple University’s National Coming Out Week Drag Show Friday night.
TEMPLE, PA
CBS Philly

Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem. Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The  shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.Police say the shooter...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
College Sports
CBS Philly

Two men shot, killed at Bucks County pub identified: Authorities

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub leaves two people dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on the 600 block of 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.Several officers spent hours on scene investigating. At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shooter called 911 Friday night and remained on scene.The two deceased men, 28 and 30 years old, were pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. The 30-year-old man has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The office also identified the 28-year-old man as Raymond A. Farrell IV from Philadelphia.A third man, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City to Raise Price of Beach Tags

The cost of going to the beach in Ocean City during the summer is on its way up. By a 7-0 vote, City Council introduced an ordinance Thursday night to increase the price for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags starting in 2023. A public hearing and final vote on the proposal are scheduled for the Oct. 20 Council meeting.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

