Health

More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
Older patients more likely to report long-COVID symptoms

Among patients seen at long-COVID clinics in four countries, older people were the most likely to report symptoms and have abnormal chest imaging and lung function tests, finds a study published late last week in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. Researchers in Israel, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland followed 2,333...
RSV in children: Parents warned over signs of virus

Parents need to be more alert to the symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), medical scientists have said. Once a seasonal virus, there has been a surge in RSV cases throughout the year, including in Northern Ireland. It usually causes colds in adults but can be fatal for babies and...
Ovarian condition that can cause missed menstrual periods and infertility is going undetected in Nigeria

Polycystic ovary syndrome is the most common gynaecological endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. It affects between 4% and 20% of women globally and is influenced by genetic and environmental factors. Despite its prevalence, it remains a conundrum amongst clinicians and allied health professionals. The Conversation Africa’s Nigeria based commissioning editor Kofoworola Belo-Osagie asked public health lecturer Ajike Saratu Omagbemi to explain the syndrome and the challenges around how it’s being detected.
Pneumonia Symptoms and Causes

There are more than 30 different causes of pneumonia, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. When these germs enter the lungs, they can overpower the immune system and invade lung tissues, which are very delicate. Once infected, the air sacs in the lungs become inflamed and...
Pre-existing illness strongest indicator of risk for severe COVID-19 in children

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A study found that having a pre-existing comorbidity was the strongest indicator of risk for severe COVID-19 in children, according to data reported here. Milan Ho, a medical student at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, presented findings from the study at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition.
FDA OKs Faster Administration Method for Trogarzo

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a quicker administration method for Trogarzo (ibalizumab), allowing the long-acting IV treatment to be delivered in 30 seconds rather than 15 minutes every two weeks. “The evolution of Trogarzo administration from intravenous infusion to intravenous push means less preparation and treatment time...
Shoulder pacemaker therapy improved outcomes for posterior shoulder instability

ATLANTA — Compared with conventional physical therapy, physical therapy enhanced with a shoulder pacemaker yielded improved clinical outcomes for patients with functional posterior shoulder instability, according to presented results. “History has shown in orthopedics [that] every time you introduce a new device to the market initially the results tend...
Merkel cell primary sites impact survival

DENVER — Survival of Merkel cell carcinoma can be impacted by primary tumor site, with head and neck tumors showing the highest rates of morbidity, according to a study presented here. “Merkel cell carcinoma is a highly malignant and very rare malignancy,” Marcus L. Elias, MD, a dermatology resident...
Vision loss rare but possible after platelet-rich plasma injections

DENVER — While rare, platelet-rich plasma injections can sometimes affect vision loss, suggesting similar precautions be used as with facial fillers, according to a study presented here. “By now we all know that if you accidentally inject soft tissue fillers into a part of the face, there’s a possibility,...
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
FDA Warns Evusheld May Not Protect Against Certain COVID-19 Variants

FDA releases important information about risk of COVID-19 due to certain variants not neutralized by Evusheld. FDA added important information to the authorized Fact Sheets for Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab) to inform health care providers and individuals receiving Evusheld of the increased risk for developing COVID-19 when exposed to variants of SARS-CoV-2 that are not neutralized by Evusheld.
