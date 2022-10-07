Read full article on original website
Related
FDA Approves GSK's Whooping Cough Vaccine During Pregnancy For Prevention In Infants
The FDA has approved GSK Plc's GSK Boostrix vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy to prevent whooping cough in infants younger than two months. "When the Boostrix vaccine is given during pregnancy, it boosts antibodies in the mother, which are transferred to the developing baby," the agency said. While...
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
foodsafetynews.com
More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Older patients more likely to report long-COVID symptoms
Among patients seen at long-COVID clinics in four countries, older people were the most likely to report symptoms and have abnormal chest imaging and lung function tests, finds a study published late last week in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. Researchers in Israel, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland followed 2,333...
BBC
RSV in children: Parents warned over signs of virus
Parents need to be more alert to the symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), medical scientists have said. Once a seasonal virus, there has been a surge in RSV cases throughout the year, including in Northern Ireland. It usually causes colds in adults but can be fatal for babies and...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ovarian condition that can cause missed menstrual periods and infertility is going undetected in Nigeria
Polycystic ovary syndrome is the most common gynaecological endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. It affects between 4% and 20% of women globally and is influenced by genetic and environmental factors. Despite its prevalence, it remains a conundrum amongst clinicians and allied health professionals. The Conversation Africa’s Nigeria based commissioning editor Kofoworola Belo-Osagie asked public health lecturer Ajike Saratu Omagbemi to explain the syndrome and the challenges around how it’s being detected.
EverydayHealth.com
Pneumonia Symptoms and Causes
There are more than 30 different causes of pneumonia, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. When these germs enter the lungs, they can overpower the immune system and invade lung tissues, which are very delicate. Once infected, the air sacs in the lungs become inflamed and...
healio.com
Pre-existing illness strongest indicator of risk for severe COVID-19 in children
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A study found that having a pre-existing comorbidity was the strongest indicator of risk for severe COVID-19 in children, according to data reported here. Milan Ho, a medical student at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, presented findings from the study at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition.
KIDS・
FDA OKs Faster Administration Method for Trogarzo
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a quicker administration method for Trogarzo (ibalizumab), allowing the long-acting IV treatment to be delivered in 30 seconds rather than 15 minutes every two weeks. “The evolution of Trogarzo administration from intravenous infusion to intravenous push means less preparation and treatment time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
Arthroscopic rotator cuff repair decreased pain, improved outcomes in patients of all ages
ATLANTA — Arthroscopic repair of massive rotator cuff tears decreased pain, improved clinical outcomes and increased return to activity in patients of all ages, according to presented data. “There are various definitions for [massive rotator cuff tears] (MRCTs), and increased age has been reported as a negative predictor as...
healio.com
Shoulder pacemaker therapy improved outcomes for posterior shoulder instability
ATLANTA — Compared with conventional physical therapy, physical therapy enhanced with a shoulder pacemaker yielded improved clinical outcomes for patients with functional posterior shoulder instability, according to presented results. “History has shown in orthopedics [that] every time you introduce a new device to the market initially the results tend...
healio.com
Merkel cell primary sites impact survival
DENVER — Survival of Merkel cell carcinoma can be impacted by primary tumor site, with head and neck tumors showing the highest rates of morbidity, according to a study presented here. “Merkel cell carcinoma is a highly malignant and very rare malignancy,” Marcus L. Elias, MD, a dermatology resident...
Lymphedema Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Lymphedema involves painful swelling that affects the arms and legs, and other parts of the body. Read on for causes, symptoms, and how to get treated.
healio.com
Vision loss rare but possible after platelet-rich plasma injections
DENVER — While rare, platelet-rich plasma injections can sometimes affect vision loss, suggesting similar precautions be used as with facial fillers, according to a study presented here. “By now we all know that if you accidentally inject soft tissue fillers into a part of the face, there’s a possibility,...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
FDA Warns Evusheld May Not Protect Against Certain COVID-19 Variants
FDA releases important information about risk of COVID-19 due to certain variants not neutralized by Evusheld. FDA added important information to the authorized Fact Sheets for Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab) to inform health care providers and individuals receiving Evusheld of the increased risk for developing COVID-19 when exposed to variants of SARS-CoV-2 that are not neutralized by Evusheld.
Comments / 1