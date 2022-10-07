One of the most exciting and certainly one of the most wonderful sights of the countryside is the homecoming of the rooks at eventide. The winter roosting quarters of the birds for a radius of quite 16 miles are a wood many acres in extent which stretches down to the riverside. It is the haunt of fox and badger, but the foxes steal out of the covert before the rooks arrive. It is time for them to be up and doing; one imagines, however, that they are glad to be away before the deafening clangour of the battalions of birds that often mock them as they run before hounds can smite their ears.

ANIMALS ・ 3 HOURS AGO