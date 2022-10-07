It's hard to believe that the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season is nearly upon us, but as we approach the last week of waiting, the Prime Video series had a surprise in store for fans at attendance at this year's New York Comic Con panel — the first look at a new trailer for Season 1's last episode, which will premiere next Friday, October 14. The trailer not only recaps the journey we've been on thus far but tees up exciting reveals to come, including the forging of the titular Rings of Power and the continuing search for the Dark Lord Sauron.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO