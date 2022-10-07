Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
'Andor' episode 4 soars as we finally meet the Rebels of 'Star Wars'
Episode 4 of 'Star Wars' spinoff 'Andor' depicts Cassian Andor's first introduction to rebel forces on the planet Aldhani.
ComicBook
Star Wars Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade Announced
On Sunday at New York Comic Con, Lucasfilm Publishing announced Star Wars Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade, an upcoming novel by Delilah S. Dawson. Set for release in 2023, Rise of the Red Blade follows Iskat, a Jedi survivor of Order 66. She turns to the dark side and joins the Inquisitorious. By becoming an Inquisitor, Iskat hopes to discover the truth about her past. While Lucasfilm Publishing announced Rise of the Red Blade alone, given the title formatting, it could be the start of a new Star Wars Inquisitor series.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
Ars Technica
We’ll take it: Prime Video unveils brief sneak peek at Wheel of Time S2 at NYCC
New York Comic Con is happening this weekend, and the folks at Prime Video took the opportunity to unveil the briefest of sneak peek teasers for the second season of its epic fantasy series Wheel of Time, based on the novels by Robert Jordan. The new season isn't slated to premiere until sometime next year, but the streaming platform is confident enough in the series that it's already been renewed for a third.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek 4’s latest delay opens up a galaxy of possibilities
Despite having been told that there was a great story ready to go, that the actors were all keen to get started, and that Star Trek 4 was pretty much set to begin production (after tidying up some of the details), the science fiction movie has now been delayed. Once again. Star Trek 4 will no longer be releasing at the end of 2023, to no one’s surprise.
Gamespot
New Gotham Knights Trailer Shows Plenty Of 60 FPS Bat-Family Combat, But Watch Out For Spoilers
Gotham Knights launches in just a few weeks, headlining a very busy October on the gaming calendar. Before it launches on October 21, you might want to load up some filters to keep mentions of the game out of your social media feeds. Spoilers for Gotham Knights and its ending have apparently begun circulating, so now is a good time to be alert and double-check your feeds.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi New Poster Reveals Ahsoka and Count Dooku's Origins
Announced during the celebration of the franchise this year is a series of six shorts with Star Wars: The Tales of the Jedi and a new poster has been dropped by the upcoming show on Disney Plus teasing the origins of Ahsoka and Count Dooku with familiar character surrounding them.
Star Trek: Lower Decks and Discovery have ruined the original series for me
Sci-fi owes a lot to classic Star Trek, but some of it aged quite poorly, and the new shows only served to highlight that to us. Star Trek is a beloved show for many, and with good reason. As a franchise that’s graced our screens for over 50 years now, the impact of Gene Roddenberry’s creation on popular culture and sci-fi can’t be overstated.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans will never forgive the worst part of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’
Some things in pop culture are especially hard to forget. Case in point: there’s a part of the Disney Plus show, The Book of Boba Fett, that rubbed fans the wrong way: the colorful biker gang. Over on the subreddit r/StarWars, fans didn’t hold back. Before we get...
TechRadar
The Rings of Power episode 8 trailer feels like one big Sauron misdirect
Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episodes 1 to 7. All will be revealed. That's the main takeaway from The Rings of Power season 1 finale trailer, which has teased answers to two of the high-fantasy show's biggest questions. The teaser, which was unveiled at New York Comic Con...
ComicBook
Todd McFarlane Talks Spawn Look In New Movie, Wants Serious and Sophisticated (Exclusive)
Don't expect the Hellspawn to look "comic book-ish" in Todd McFarlane's Spawn, the long-in-the-works adaptation of the creator's Image comic book. The famed comic book artist and writer — who exclusively told ComicBook he's likely to step back from directing the Blumhouse reboot — is redeveloping the feature after hiring the writers of DC's Joker and Marvel's Captain America: New World Order. Also on board the project is The Walking Dead special effects make-up guru Greg Nicotero of KNB EFX Group, who has designed a "gritty, down-and-dirty" interpretation of Spawn, the hellish hero known in a past life as Al Simmons (played by Jamie Foxx).
IGN
The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Didn't Know They Were Getting Blipped Until the Day They Filmed It
Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War didn't know they were getting blipped until the day they started filming the scene. During an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked about her experience of working on Infinity War and Endgame, leading up to the climactic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. She revealed that the cast of Infinity War didn't know how the movie ended until they reached those scenes in the shooting schedule because the blip was omitted from the script.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Promo Slips Some Big Season 6 Spoilers
My Hero Academia is pushing through season six, and it goes without saying there is a lot for the anime to do. In just two episodes, the raid against Shigaraki and Dr. Garaki has taken some wild turns after all. War is just on the horizon for our heroes, and now, a newly surfaced promo is here teasing some major spoilers for season six.
epicstream.com
Marvel Reveals Bucky Barnes' New Winter Soldier Costume
The Winter Soldier has always been one of Marvel's most compelling characters and it's no longer surprising how Bucky Barnes transformed from a mere sidekick to one of the Marvel Universe's most popular heroes. The character also grew in popularity over the years thanks to the MCU which pretty much turned him into a bonafide top-tier character.
Collider
'The Rings of Power' Season 1 Finale Trailer Teases the Rise of Sauron and the Fall of Heroes
It's hard to believe that the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season is nearly upon us, but as we approach the last week of waiting, the Prime Video series had a surprise in store for fans at attendance at this year's New York Comic Con panel — the first look at a new trailer for Season 1's last episode, which will premiere next Friday, October 14. The trailer not only recaps the journey we've been on thus far but tees up exciting reveals to come, including the forging of the titular Rings of Power and the continuing search for the Dark Lord Sauron.
ComicBook
Nightwing Recruits the Largest Titans Team Ever in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths
The latest issue of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths features Nightwing and perhaps the largest collection of Titans ever. The DC event from Joshua Williamson and Daniel Sampere has brought back Crisis on Infinite Earths' Pariah, who is looking to reform the infinite earths with the help of the Great Darkness and his Dark Army. With the Justice League believed to be dead, the next generation of DC heroes has stepped up to fill the void left in their wake. Unfortunately, Nightwing and the Titans haven't stood a chance against a powered-up Deathstroke and his Secret Society of Super-Villains. Their last stand at the Hall of Justice results in an oversized Titans team charging into action.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
ComicBook
NYCC: Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell To Launch a New Superman Ongoing
In January 2023, Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson and Nightwing artist Jamal Campbell will launch a new, ongoing Superman title. In the new comic, which launches in the new year with Superman #1, "Superman has returned to Metropolis and his greatest enemy Lex Luthor is finally behind bars," according to the book's solicitaiton. "The future of the Superman family has never been brighter! As Clark Kent settles back into his life, iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to strike down the Man of Steel." And while Luthor may be behind bars, that doesn't mean he won't loom large in the series.
