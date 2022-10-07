This is an introduction and background information to an abecedarian poem — a poem completed alphabetically. Ancient customs for October 31st date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-in). Two thousand years ago, mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France, began their New year celebration on November 1. It was known to be the end of the summer and the beginning of the harvest season. In addition, it is noted to be the start of cold, dark winters which they associated with human death. The Celts believed the evening before the new year the vast boundary between the living and the dead became somewhat foggy/ blurred. At this time they celebrated as it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.

