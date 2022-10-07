Read full article on original website
Related
poemhunter.com
The Sunset Poem by Rommel Galicia
Like in summer when flowers bloom. Lost in the warmth of your breath. Will always be like a beautiful sunset. The sun shall fall from our eyes.
La Bohème review – seamy pre-war Paris styles this winning autumn revival
Brassaï and Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal collide in Floris Visser’s Glyndebourne staging of Puccini’s La Bohème, revived for the autumn tour by Simon Iorio, and first seen at this summer’s festival. Updating the opera to the 1940s, Visser eschews the naturalistic approach favoured by most directors in favour of something altogether more expressionist and stark.
microsoftnewskids.com
The history and meaning behind traditional Halloween colors
It’s hard to look at the combination of black and orange and not immediately think of Halloween, isn’t it? Even if you’re not the type of person who plans their costume months in advance, there’s no denying this color combo evokes the spirit of October 31.
Maryland mom's schoolbook sandwich recipe is a fun add to kids' lunchboxes
Looking for a school lunch idea for the kids? Try the "schoolbooks sandwiches" recipe by Carlena Davis. The instructional video has been viewed over 92,000 times on Instagram.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 4
Tune into your witchy side with tarot
Kate Wilhite joined the show to share their art and new tarot creation. Hand painted with watercolor, Kate freehands every piece. A 78 card deck for divination and self reflection, this deck is filled with beautiful colors, paintings, and original artforms. This deck, titled the Queer Revolution Tarrot Deck, explores LGBTQ+ identity. Wilhite talked about how everyone can relate to the masculinity and femininity in the deck, exploring their own identity and finding parts of themselves within both masculine and feminine cards.
It’s The Month Of October, Do You Believe In Ghosts?
That’s the question we all secretly wonder. Do I believe in ghosts, the afterlife? Most everyone has seen the 1990 movie “Ghost” with the late Patrick Swayze. Also most people have seen all the Ghostbuster movies too. But the question is do YOU believe in ghosts? I have myself debated this and started a journey into the paranormal. Find out the answers for myself. Are ghosts really real?
poemhunter.com
The Breeze Of A Poem Poem by Bryan Taplits
No longer does she depend on fate- But on the authors destiny. What once was not- has now been had. But, yes, you feel the tickle.
Fiction: The Sniffle Tune. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Famous Five: A New Musical review – lashings of vim
Here be: a dastardly villain disguised as an artist; a top-secret formula; a hidden tunnel leading to the ruined castle on Kirrin Island… just the sort of elements you might hope to find in any adaptation of Enid Blyton’s Famous Five novels. What this new musical version lacks, though, at present, is Blyton’s dramatic drive. Where she tucks her moral messages into the children’s adventures, Elinor Cook (book) and Theo Jamieson (lyrics and music) mostly intrude theirs via songs of introspection tinged with self-pity that dam the flow of the action. However well delivered by the actors (and they are), these numbers come across as worthy, dull and overlong (made worse, on the day I attended, by a sound mix that drowned singing voices in the bass rhythms of the otherwise excellent live musical accompaniment).
A Lyrical Spring Collection From Niccolò Pasqualetti
Undoneness is a recurrent theme of the spring 2023 season. Some designers are following this thread to create an “everything is coming apart at the seams” narrative—la mode destroy. Others are harnessing the idea to explore the process of transition and becomingness. Niccolò Pasqualetti belongs to the latter camp. They describe their spring collection as “a dance about how spring comes out of winter, bringing dormant things to life.”
poemhunter.com
When The Rain Subsides Poem by Jim Yerman
Tragedy bursts into our lives like a sudden thunderstorm. leaving a path of sadness and destruction in its wake. And though the initial tragedy may take but a moment. no deadline to a person's pain. When we know someone who's experienced a tragedy. who's sorrow will not fade away. and...
27 Halloween Pictures From The Past That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Creepy
If any of these children came to my door trick-or-treating, I would simply throw the whole bowl of candy at them, run back into my house, and lock all of the doors for the rest of the night.
Cezanne review – a mesmerising master of everyday mystery
Quivering apples, mountainscapes like haikus, brushstrokes you long to touch… This first major UK show in a generation lays bare the French artist’s daring. Tate Modern’s magnificent homage to Paul Cezanne (1839-1906) opens with the artist himself: shy, wary, prematurely balding in his 30s; almost unwilling to look himself in the eye in his own self-portrait. His mouth is a single red dab in an obliterating black beard; he wears the era’s heavy dark coat. Yet all around him is an ecstasy of pink and umber swirls, lifting off like clouds, or smoke, or vapour vanishing into purest abstraction; the 19th-century painter surrounded by a vision of the future.
Life Meets Death on All Hallows' Eve - A Poem
This is an introduction and background information to an abecedarian poem — a poem completed alphabetically. Ancient customs for October 31st date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-in). Two thousand years ago, mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France, began their New year celebration on November 1. It was known to be the end of the summer and the beginning of the harvest season. In addition, it is noted to be the start of cold, dark winters which they associated with human death. The Celts believed the evening before the new year the vast boundary between the living and the dead became somewhat foggy/ blurred. At this time they celebrated as it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.
Comments / 0