Experimental observation of spinâˆ’split energy dispersion in high-mobility single-layer graphene/WSe heterostructures

Nature.com
Active control of dielectric singularities in indium-tin-oxides hyperbolic metamaterials
Dielectric singularities (DSs) constitute one of the most exotic features occurring in the effective permittivity of artificial multilayers called hyperbolic metamaterials (HMMs). Associated to DSs, a rich phenomenology arises that justifies the ever-increasing interest profuse by the photonic community in achieving an active control of their properties. As an example, the possibility to "canalize" light down to the nanoscale as well as the capability of HMMs to interact with quantum emitters, placed in their proximity, enhancing their emission rate (Purcell effect), are worth mentioning. HMMs, however, suffer of an intrinsic lack of tunability of its DSs. Several architectures have been proposed to overcome this limit and, among them, the use of graphene outstands. Graphene-based HMMs recently shown outstanding canalization capabilities achieving Î»/1660 light collimation. Despite the exceptional performances promised by these structures, stacking graphene/oxide multilayers is still an experimental challenge, especially envisioning electrical gating of all the graphene layers. In this paper, we propose a valid alternative in which indium-tin-oxide (ITO) is used as an electrically tunable metal. Here we have numerically designed and analyzed an ITO/SiO2 based HMM with a tunable canalization wavelength within the range between 1.57 and 2.74Â Î¼m. The structure feature light confinement of Î»/8.8 (resolution of about 178Â nm), self-focusing of the light down to 0.26Â Î¼m and Purcell factor of approximately 700. The proposed HMM nanoarchitecture could be potentially used in many applications, such as ultra-fast signal processing, high harmonic generation, lab-on-a-chip nanodevices, bulk plasmonic waveguides in integrated photonic circuits and laser diode collimators.
Nature.com
InGaN micro-light-emitting diodes monolithically grown on Si: achieving ultra-stable operation through polarization and strain engineering
Micro or submicron scale light-emitting diodes (ÂµLEDs) have been extensively studied recently as the next-generation display technology. It is desired that ÂµLEDs exhibit high stability and efficiency, submicron pixel size, and potential monolithic integration with Si-based complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) electronics. Achieving such ÂµLEDs, however, has remained a daunting challenge. The polar nature of III-nitrides causes severe wavelength/color instability with varying carrier concentrations in the active region. The etching-induced surface damages and poor material quality of high indium composition InGaN quantum wells (QWs) severely deteriorate the performance of ÂµLEDs, particularly those emitting in the green/red wavelength. Here we report, for the first time, ÂµLEDs grown directly on Si with submicron lateral dimensions. The ÂµLEDs feature ultra-stable, bright green emission with negligible quantum-confined Stark effect (QCSE). Detailed elemental mapping and numerical calculations show that the QCSE is screened by introducing polarization doping in the active region, which consists of InGaN/AlGaN QWs surrounded by an AlGaN/GaN shell with a negative Al composition gradient along the c-axis. In comparison with conventional GaN barriers, AlGaN barriers are shown to effectively compensate for the tensile strain within the active region, which significantly reduces the strain distribution and results in enhanced indium incorporation without compromising the material quality. This study provides new insights and a viable path for the design, fabrication, and integration of high-performance ÂµLEDs on Si for a broad range of applications in on-chip optical communication and emerging augmented reality/mixed reality devices, and so on.
Nature.com
Ni-catalyzed carbamoylation of unactivated alkenes for stereoselective construction of six-membered lactams
Nitrogen-based heterocycles have aroused widespread interest due to their reoccurrence in many pharmaceuticals. Amongst these motifs, the enantioenriched lactams are the ubiquitous scaffolds found in myriad biologically active natural products and drugs. Recently, the transition metal-catalyzed asymmetric carbamoylation has been widely employed as a straightforward arsenal for chiral lactam architecture synthesis, including Î²-lactam and Î³-lactam. However, despite the extensive efforts, there still remains no protocol to accomplish the related Î´-lactam synthesis. In this manuscript, the Ni-catalyzed enantioselective carbamoylation of unactivated alkenes by the leverage of reductive dicarbofunctionalization strategy allows for the expedient access to two types of mostly common six-membered lactams: 3,4-dihydroquinolinones and 2-piperidinone in high yield and enantioselectivity. This protocol features with good functional group tolerance, as well as broad substrate scope. The newly developed chiral 8-Quinox skeleton ligand is the key parameter for this transformation, which significantly enhances the reactivity and enantioselectivity.
Nature.com
Charge self-regulation in 1T'''-MoS structure with rich S vacancies for enhanced hydrogen evolution activity
Active electronic states in transition metal dichalcogenides are able to prompt hydrogen evolution by improving hydrogen absorption. However, the development of thermodynamically stable hexagonal 2H-MoS2 as hydrogen evolution catalyst is likely to be shadowed by its limited active electronic state. Herein, the charge self-regulation effect mediated by tuning Moâˆ’Mo bonds and S vacancies is revealed in metastable trigonal MoS2 (1T'''-MoS2) structure, which is favarable for the generation of active electronic states to boost the hydrogen evolution reaction activity. The optimal 1T'''-MoS2 sample exhibits a low overpotential of 158"‰mV at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and a Tafel slope of 74.5"‰mV decâˆ’1 in acidic conditions, which are far exceeding the 2H-MoS2 counterpart (369"‰mV and 137"‰mV decâˆ’1). Theoretical modeling indicates that the boosted performance is attributed to the formation of massive active electronic states induced by the charge self-regulation effect of Moâˆ’Mo bonds in defective 1T'''-MoS2 with rich S vacancies.
Nature.com
Rarest rainfall events will see the greatest relative increase in magnitude under future climate change
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 235 (2022) Cite this article. Future rainfall extremes are projected to increase with global warming according to theory and climate models, but common (annual) and rare (decennial or centennial) extremes could be affected differently. Here, using 25 models from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 driven by a range of plausible scenarios of future greenhouse gas emissions, we show that the rarer the event, the more likely it is to increase in a future climate. By the end of this century, daily land rainfall extremes could increase in magnitude between 10.5% and 28.2% for annual events, and between 13.5% and 38.3% for centennial events, for low and high emission scenarios respectively. The results are consistent across models though with regional variation, but the underlying mechanisms remain to be determined.
Nature.com
Ultracompact topological photonic switch based on valley-vortex-enhanced high-efficiency phase shift
Topologically protected edge states based on valley photonic crystals (VPCs) have been widely studied, from theoretical verification to technical applications. However, research on integrated tuneable topological devices is still lacking. Here, we study the phase-shifting theory of topological edge modes based on a VPC structure. Benefiting from the phase vortex formed by the VPC structure, the optical path of the topological edge mode in the propagation direction is approximately two-fold that of the conventional optical mode in a strip waveguide. In experiments, we show a 1.57-fold improvement in Ï€-phase tuning efficiency. By leveraging the high-efficiency phase-shifting properties and the sharp-turn features of the topological waveguide, we demonstrate an ultracompact 1"‰Ã—"‰2 thermo-optic topological switch (TOTS) operating at telecommunication wavelengths. A switching power of 18.2"‰mW is needed with an ultracompact device footprint of 25.66"‰Ã—"‰28.3"‰Î¼m in the wavelength range of 1530"“1582"‰nm. To the best of our knowledge, this topological photonic switch is the smallest switch of any dielectric or semiconductor 1"‰Ã—"‰2/2"‰Ã—"‰2 broadband optical switches, including thermo-optic and electro-optic switches. In addition, a high-speed transmission experiment employing the proposed TOTS is carried out to demonstrate the robust transmission of high-speed data. Our work reveals the phase-shifting mechanism of valley edge modes, which may enable diverse topological functional devices in many fields, such as optical communications, nanophotonics, and quantum information processing.
Nature.com
One-pot H/D exchange and low-coordinated iron electrocatalyzed deuteration of nitriles in DO to Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines
Developing a step-economical approach for efficient synthesis of Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines (Î±,Î²-DAEAs) with high deuterium ratios using an easy-to-handle deuterated source under ambient conditions is highly desirable. Here we report a room-temperature one-pot two-step transformation of aryl acetonitriles to Î±,Î²-DAEAs with up to 92% isolated yield and 99% Î±,Î²-deuterium ratios using D2O as a deuterium source. The process involves a fast Î±-C"‰âˆ’"‰H/C"‰âˆ’"‰D exchange and tandem electroreductive deuteration of C"‰â‰¡"‰N over an in situ formed low-coordinated Fe nanoparticle cathode. The moderate adsorptions of nitriles/imine intermediates and the promoted formation of active hydrogen (H*) on unsaturated Fe sites facilitate the electroreduction process. In situ Raman confirms co-adsorption of aryl rings and the C"‰â‰¡"‰N group on the Fe surface. A proposed H*-addition pathway is confirmed by the detected hydrogen and carbon radicals. Wide substrate scope, parallel synthesis of multiple Î±,Î²-DAEAs, and successful preparation of Î±,Î²-deuterated Melatonin and Komavine highlight the potential.
Nature.com
Corralling photons to solve problems in seconds
You have full access to this article via your institution. In my laboratory, we develop quantum computers based on single photons, the fundamental particles of light. In 2020, our computer was the first worldwide to demonstrate ‘quantum advantage’: it completed a calculation in 200 seconds that would take a conventional supercomputer more than 2 billion years.
Nature.com
U(VI) removal from diluted aqueous systems by sorption"“flotation
The legacies of past uranium mining and milling activities for nuclear fuel fabrication continue to be a cause of concern and require assessment and remedial action for researchers worldwide. The discharge of uranium contaminated water into the environment is a matter of regulation (World Health Organization, WHO-15Â Î¼g/L, Romanian Legislation, RO-21Â Î¼g/L), environment and health. Therefore, various removal technologies of U(VI) from diluted aqueous solutions include chemical precipitation, ion exchange, adsorption, immobilization on zero-valent iron nanoparticles, etc. have been extensively applied. Our previous research has studied the removal of U(VI) from diluted aqueous systems such as mine waters using Fe0-based nanomaterials synthesized in the laboratory (NMS) (Crane et al. in Water Res 45:2391"“2942, 2011). The carbonate rich aqueous system was treated with NMS to remove U(VI). It was observed that after half an hour of reacting time only about 50% was removed due to its high tendency to form stable soluble carbonated complexes. Considering that, the present article aims to investigate the Sorption/Flotation technique, by using a sorbent generated in situ Fe2O3Â· nH2O and sodium oleate surfactant to remove U(VI) from diluted aqueous systems and to update the knowledge on the mechanism of process. In order to determine the removal efficiency of U(VI), the influencing factors were studied: pH, sorbent dose, surfactant concentration, contact time, stirring rate, the U(VI) concentration, air pressure in pressurized water recipient, and the effect of some accompanying heavy metals ions (Cu(II), Cr(VI), and Mo(VI)). The removal efficiency (%R) was monitored and its maximum values allowed to establish the optimal separation parameters (the established process parameters), which were validated on real mine water samples (MW). High U (VI) removal efficiencies %R"‰>"‰98% were obtained. The Sorption/ Flotation technique was applied to remove U(VI) from two types of real mine water samples, namely "simple" and "pre-treated with NMS", respectively. For the mine water samples pre-treated with NMS, it worked in two variants: with and without pH correction. For pH range"‰="‰7.5"“9.5, molar ratios [U(VI)] : [Fe(III)]"‰="‰1 : 75, [U(VI)] : [NaOL]"‰="‰1 : 1"‰Ã—"‰10"“2, contact time 30Â min., stirring speed 250 RPM, initial concentration of U(VI) 10Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1, air pressure in pressurized water recipient p"‰="‰4"‰Ã—"‰105Â NÂ·mâˆ’2 is obtained %R"‰>"‰98%. It has been found that Sorption / Flotation can function with good %R values as a stand-alone operation or in tandem with NMS pre-treatment of mine water and pH adjustment proved to be highly efficiency (CU(VI)"‰<"‰1Â·10"“3Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1).
Nature.com
A real-time rural domestic garbage detection algorithm with an improved YOLOv5s network model
An increasing number of researchers are using deep learning technology to classify and process garbage in rural areas, and have achieved certain results. However, the existing garbage detection models still have problems such as high complexity, missed detection of small targets, low detection accuracy and poor real-time performance. To address these issues, we train a model and apply it to garbage classification and detection in rural areas. In general, we propose an attention combination mechanism based on the YOLOv5 algorithm to build a better backbone network structure, add a new small object detection layer in the head network to enhance the model's ability to detect small objects, adopt the CIoU loss function to optimize the output prediction bounding box, and choose the Adam optimization algorithm to train the model. Our proposed YOLOv5s-CSS model detects a single garbage image in 0.021Â s with a detection accuracy of 96.4%. Compared with the YOLOv5 algorithm and the classic detection algorithm, the improved algorithm has better detection speed and detection accuracy. At the same time, the complexity of the network model is reduced to a certain extent, which can meet the requirements of real-time detection of rural domestic garbage.
Nature.com
Exchange rate response to economic policy uncertainty: evidence beyond asymmetry
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 358 (2022) Cite this article. Recent studies have examined the relationship between economic policy uncertainty and exchange rate. We contribute to this literature by considering the effect of minor positive and major positive changes as well as minor negative and major negative changes in the economic policy uncertainties on the exchange rates. In this regard, we use a recently developed multiple asymmetric threshold nonlinear ARDL model along with Granger causality in quantile test. Our estimates support the asymmetric effect in three countries only when an asymmetric ARDL model is used. However, these estimates support asymmetric effects for all the sample countries when the multiple asymmetric threshold nonlinear ARDL model is used. Moreover, the effect varies across various quantiles when Granger causality in quantile test is used. Overall, the extended model helps us to examine more minutely the impact of EPU and GEPU on the exchange rate in G7 countries. The results of this study can be useful for the central banks to devise appropriate policies to intervene in the foreign exchange market.
TechCrunch
Could corporates be good matchmakers for startups and VCs?
Rather, it’s an initiative in which the cloud infrastructure company curates a group of its startup customers and presents them to venture capitalists, each of which committed $50 million to back companies building on Cloudflare Workers. The list of 26 venture funds includes big players like NEA and Boldstart and smaller firms like Pear VC. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told me that number has continued to grow since the project was announced in September.
Nature.com
BioImageIT: Open-source framework for integration of image data management with analysis
You have full access to this article via your institution. To the Editor-Advances in bioimaging over the past 20 years have been accompanied by developments in computational approaches for image reconstruction, analysis, classification and interpretation. Bioimaging has a broad range of applications addressing a variety of biological models at diverse scales of life; thus, descriptions of novel computational approaches are often focused on target case studies. Consequently, the conception and the development of a unified solution, able to tackle any scenario in biological imaging, are major challenges. Several types of architecture and tools have been proposed to surmount these technological difficulties. Although moving in the right direction, the existing software platforms (such as Fiji1, Icy2 and CellProfiler3), developed in various programming languages, are not all interoperable. Additional code development efforts are needed to gather various heterogeneous image-processing components in ad hoc workflows.
thefastmode.com
GSMA Forms Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce with IBM & Vodafone
The GSMA announced the formation of the GSMA Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce, with IBM and Vodafone as initial members, to help define policy, regulation and operator business processes for the enhanced protection of telecommunications in a future of advanced quantum computing. Unlike today’s computers that rely on bits for calculation,...
TechCrunch
Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!
I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Battle for Control of the Dashboard
Screens are becoming the defining element in automotive interiors. They are the focal point of the software-defined vehicle, and infotainment is the automotive arena’s most hotly contested frontier. And yet with technology so democratized and affordable, nearly every automaker has access to the brightest screens and quickest processors, which...
Copernic Space And Sfera To Democratise Space Data Access With Cudo Compute
The partnership will give the wider commercial market access to excess satellite imaging power, downlinking power, and low-cost secondary sales to lower the cost of Earth Observation (EO) data. Why it matters. An open marketplace applying Web3 technology and distributed computing would allow new commercial accessibility and drive the shared...
