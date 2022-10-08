Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers successfully capture the first images of carbon dioxide emissions in aircraft engine
The first cross-sectional photos of carbon dioxide in a jet engine exhaust plume were taken by researchers using brand-new near-infrared light imaging technology. As claimed in the statement, the development of more ecologically friendly engines and aviation fuels could be sped up with the aid of this brand-new cutting-edge technology for turbine combustion.
Complex
Researchers Say Supercontinent ‘Amasia’ Will Form Once Pacific Ocean Disappears
Earth is headed toward unrecognizable changes. According to researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China, the world will experience a geological reconfiguration caused by the Pacific Ocean’s inevitable disappearance. The study, published by the National Science Review, highlights the fact that the globe’s oldest and largest ocean began shrinking during the dinosaur era, and continues to lose a few centimeters every year. This process, paired with the movement of tectonic plates, will lead to the formation of a new supercontinent known as “Amasia.”
scitechdaily.com
MIT Chemical Engineers Are Cracking the Carbon Removal Challenge
Verdox, founded by MIT chemical engineers and winner of an XPRIZE Carbon Removal milestone award, is working to move the needle on climate change. By most benchmarks, MIT chemical engineering spinoff Verdox has been enjoying an outstanding year. Launched in 2019, the carbon capture and removal startup announced $80 million in funding in February from a group of investors that included Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Then, in April — after being recognized by Bloomberg New Energy Finance as one of the year’s top energy pioneers — the company and partner Carbfix won a $1 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal milestone award. This was the first round in the Musk Foundation’s four-year, $100 million competition, which is the largest prize offered in history.
Nature.com
Giant enhancement of superconducting critical temperature in substitutional alloy (La,Ce)H
A sharp focus of current research on superconducting superhydrides is to raise their critical temperature Tc at moderate pressures. Here, we report a discovery of giant enhancement of Tc in CeH9 obtained via random substitution of half Ce by La, leading to equal-atomic (La,Ce)H9 alloy stabilized by maximum configurational entropy, containing the LaH9 unit that is unstable in pure compound form. The synthesized (La,Ce)H9 alloy exhibits Tc of 148"“178"‰K in the pressure range of 97"“172"‰GPa, representing up to 80% enhancement of Tc compared to pure CeH9 and showcasing the highest Tc at sub-megabar pressure among the known superhydrides. This work demonstrates substitutional alloying as a highly effective enabling tool for substantially enhancing Tc via atypical compositional modulation inside suitably selected host crystal. This optimal substitutional alloying approach opens a promising avenue for synthesis of high-entropy multinary superhydrides that may exhibit further increased Tc at even lower pressures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
One-step direct conversion of methane to methanol with water in non-thermal plasma
Achieving methane-to-methanol is challenging under mild conditions. In this study, methanol is synthesized by one-step direction conversion of CH4 with H2O at room temperature under atmospheric pressure in non-thermal plasma (NTP). This route is characterized by the use of methane and liquid water as the reactants, which enables the transfer of the methanol product to the liquid phase in time to inhibit its further decomposition and conversion. Therefore, the obtained product is free of carbon dioxide. The reaction products include gas and liquid-phase hydrocarbons, CO, CH3OH, and C2H5OH. The combination of plasma and semiconductor materials increases the production rate of methanol. In addition, the addition of Ar or He considerably increases the production rate and selectivity of methanol. The highest production rate of methanol and selectivity in liquid phase can reach 56.7"‰mmol"‰gcatâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1 and 93%, respectively. Compared with the absence of a catalyst and added gas, a more than 5-fold increase in the methanol production rate is achieved.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
News-Medical.net
Silver nanoparticle and polyurethane composite provides potential coating options to limit fomite transmission of SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in Polymers, researchers synthesized and evaluated a silver and polyurethane nanocomposite surface coating material that exhibits antiviral activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. During the initial stages of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), when the route of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Engineers created a safe micro-nuclear reactor that fits in the back of a truck
The world is rethinking nuclear power plants in the face of climate change. Your average plant produces 8,000 times more power than fossil fuels and is environmentally friendly. There's one massive caveat, though, in the form of nuclear disasters, such as the 1986 Chernobyl incident and the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Satellite images reveal the scale of Nord Stream gas pipeline leak
Satellite data revealed that the Nord Stream gas leak was not as bad as it seemed, at least in the context of global annual methane emissions.
Nature.com
Rapid and efficient hydrogen clathrate hydrate formation in confined nanospace
Clathrate hydrates are crystalline solids characterized by their ability to accommodate large quantities of guest molecules. Although CH4 and CO2 are the traditional guests found in natural systems, incorporating smaller molecules (e.g., H2) is challenging due to the need to apply higher pressures to stabilize the hydrogen-bonded network. Another critical limitation of hydrates is the slow nucleation and growth kinetics. Here, we show that specially designed activated carbon materials can surpass these obstacles by acting as nanoreactors promoting the nucleation and growth of H2 hydrates. The confinement effects in the inner cavities promote the massive growth of hydrogen hydrates at moderate temperatures, using pure water, with extremely fast kinetics and much lower pressures than the bulk system.
Nature.com
Rarest rainfall events will see the greatest relative increase in magnitude under future climate change
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 235 (2022) Cite this article. Future rainfall extremes are projected to increase with global warming according to theory and climate models, but common (annual) and rare (decennial or centennial) extremes could be affected differently. Here, using 25 models from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 driven by a range of plausible scenarios of future greenhouse gas emissions, we show that the rarer the event, the more likely it is to increase in a future climate. By the end of this century, daily land rainfall extremes could increase in magnitude between 10.5% and 28.2% for annual events, and between 13.5% and 38.3% for centennial events, for low and high emission scenarios respectively. The results are consistent across models though with regional variation, but the underlying mechanisms remain to be determined.
Nature.com
Transforming agrifood production systems and supply chains with digital twins
Digital twins can transform agricultural production systems and supply chains, curbing greenhouse gas emissions, food waste and malnutrition. However, the potential of these advanced virtualization technologies is yet to be realized. Here, we consider the promise of digital twins across six typical agrifood supply chain steps and emphasize key implementation barriers.
Nature.com
Charge self-regulation in 1T'''-MoS structure with rich S vacancies for enhanced hydrogen evolution activity
Active electronic states in transition metal dichalcogenides are able to prompt hydrogen evolution by improving hydrogen absorption. However, the development of thermodynamically stable hexagonal 2H-MoS2 as hydrogen evolution catalyst is likely to be shadowed by its limited active electronic state. Herein, the charge self-regulation effect mediated by tuning Moâˆ’Mo bonds and S vacancies is revealed in metastable trigonal MoS2 (1T'''-MoS2) structure, which is favarable for the generation of active electronic states to boost the hydrogen evolution reaction activity. The optimal 1T'''-MoS2 sample exhibits a low overpotential of 158"‰mV at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and a Tafel slope of 74.5"‰mV decâˆ’1 in acidic conditions, which are far exceeding the 2H-MoS2 counterpart (369"‰mV and 137"‰mV decâˆ’1). Theoretical modeling indicates that the boosted performance is attributed to the formation of massive active electronic states induced by the charge self-regulation effect of Moâˆ’Mo bonds in defective 1T'''-MoS2 with rich S vacancies.
Texas Startup Is Creating Clean Hydrogen From Microbes and Old Oil Wells
Charles Nelson, chief business officer at Cemvita, told Newsweek "the ground is our equipment, so we don't have to build anything new to be able to do this."
earth.com
Seaweed-based battery may ultimately replace lithium
In a new study led by the University of Bristol, experts have used seaweed nanomaterials to create a strong battery separator. The research represents a major step toward greener and more efficient energy storage. Currently, sodium-metal batteries (SMBs) are the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. The biggest challenge that...
Nature.com
InGaN micro-light-emitting diodes monolithically grown on Si: achieving ultra-stable operation through polarization and strain engineering
Micro or submicron scale light-emitting diodes (ÂµLEDs) have been extensively studied recently as the next-generation display technology. It is desired that ÂµLEDs exhibit high stability and efficiency, submicron pixel size, and potential monolithic integration with Si-based complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) electronics. Achieving such ÂµLEDs, however, has remained a daunting challenge. The polar nature of III-nitrides causes severe wavelength/color instability with varying carrier concentrations in the active region. The etching-induced surface damages and poor material quality of high indium composition InGaN quantum wells (QWs) severely deteriorate the performance of ÂµLEDs, particularly those emitting in the green/red wavelength. Here we report, for the first time, ÂµLEDs grown directly on Si with submicron lateral dimensions. The ÂµLEDs feature ultra-stable, bright green emission with negligible quantum-confined Stark effect (QCSE). Detailed elemental mapping and numerical calculations show that the QCSE is screened by introducing polarization doping in the active region, which consists of InGaN/AlGaN QWs surrounded by an AlGaN/GaN shell with a negative Al composition gradient along the c-axis. In comparison with conventional GaN barriers, AlGaN barriers are shown to effectively compensate for the tensile strain within the active region, which significantly reduces the strain distribution and results in enhanced indium incorporation without compromising the material quality. This study provides new insights and a viable path for the design, fabrication, and integration of high-performance ÂµLEDs on Si for a broad range of applications in on-chip optical communication and emerging augmented reality/mixed reality devices, and so on.
Comments / 0