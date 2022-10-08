Achieving methane-to-methanol is challenging under mild conditions. In this study, methanol is synthesized by one-step direction conversion of CH4 with H2O at room temperature under atmospheric pressure in non-thermal plasma (NTP). This route is characterized by the use of methane and liquid water as the reactants, which enables the transfer of the methanol product to the liquid phase in time to inhibit its further decomposition and conversion. Therefore, the obtained product is free of carbon dioxide. The reaction products include gas and liquid-phase hydrocarbons, CO, CH3OH, and C2H5OH. The combination of plasma and semiconductor materials increases the production rate of methanol. In addition, the addition of Ar or He considerably increases the production rate and selectivity of methanol. The highest production rate of methanol and selectivity in liquid phase can reach 56.7"‰mmol"‰gcatâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1 and 93%, respectively. Compared with the absence of a catalyst and added gas, a more than 5-fold increase in the methanol production rate is achieved.

CHEMISTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO