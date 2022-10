WALLINGFORD, CT – Quinnipiac women's golf wrapped up play at the Quinnipiac Classic, finishing tied for 2nd out of 11 teams. QU ended the tournament tied in second place among 11 teams after shooting 934 (+70) after three rounds. Sacred Heart finished in first place after shooting a combined 933 (+69), just one stroke ahead of Quinnipiac and Fairleigh Dickinson (+70).

HAMDEN, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO