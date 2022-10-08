CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season. Sandlin was removed in the 10th inning of Saturday’s game — won 1-0 by the Guardians in 15 — with what the team called “upper arm tightness.” Cleveland will open the AL Division Series on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees after the Guardians’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 33 MINUTES AGO