If anyone knows of Jalen Brunson's power an what he can bring to the New York Knicks, it's his former head coach Rick Carlisle, who visited MSG ads the Indiana Pacers' boss on Friday.
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers are yet to win a preseason game in the lead-up to the 2022-23 season’s tip-off — with the next chance to get back in the W column coming against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Head coach Darvin Ham’s lineup shuffling is one of...
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets announced that they have signed Chasson Randle. The veteran point guard most recently played in the NBA for the Orlando Magic in 2021 and the Golden State Warriors in 2020.
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
After missing Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Doc Rivers explained what he saw out of James Harden while watching on TV.
Theo Pinson was the leader of the Dallas Mavericks' sideline last season, whether it was hyping up his teammates or getting into opponents' heads with trash talk. The NBA's new bench decor rule could change some things ... at least so we think.
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could sign former Denver Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
The Pacers are 1-1 in preseason play. Turner and Carlisle share their thoughts.
This weekend was another wild one in college football. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit named his weekly "top performing players" of the week on Monday. Headlining Herbstreit's list was a TCU receiver who broke out in a major way, a pair of UCLA players who led the Bruins' upset of Utah and a Pittsburgh ...
Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season. Sandlin was removed in the 10th inning of Saturday’s game — won 1-0 by the Guardians in 15 — with what the team called “upper arm tightness.” Cleveland will open the AL Division Series on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees after the Guardians’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.
The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department (PARC) is partnering with the New Orleans Pelicans to host a free youth clinic.
The Seattle Mariners turned to George Kirby to close out the team’s wild-card sweep against Toronto. Logan Gilbert gets the ball for Seattle’s return to the AL Division Series. The Mariners have two of baseball’s best young arms in Kirby and Gilbert, and they are hoping the right-handers are ready for a deep postseason run. Gilbert takes the mound for Game 1 of the ALDS at Houston on Tuesday after Kirby got the save in Seattle’s wild 10-9 win at Toronto, sending the Mariners into the next round in the franchise’s first postseason appearance since 2001.
The Warriors, minus Green, lost on Sunday. They fall to 2-1 this preseason.
