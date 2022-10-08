Read full article on original website
Police investigate kidnapping, rape in town near Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
abc17news.com
Police investigate kidnapping and rape in Missouri town
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continue investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County prosecutors charged a man with rape, kidnapping and assault after the woman ran from his house in Excelsior Springs Friday morning. She was hospitalized in stable condition Friday where she reunited with her family. The woman told police there may have been two other victims, but authorities haven’t said whether any additional victims have been found. Investigators have continued to search the home the woman escaped from, and Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greg Dull asked the public Saturday to be patient.
24-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run that killed construction worker
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man from Independence has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Paola man allegedly stabbed brother over sandwich
A Paola, Kansas, man allegedly stabbed his brother in an altercation over a sandwich on Saturday, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning
A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
DeKalb County man arrested after pickup crash
DEKALB COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Missouri man for DWI following an accident just before 3a.m. Sunday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford F250 driven by Manuel R. Montoya, 23, Clarksdale, was northbound on Hedge Road just south of Route E five miles north of Maysville.
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
Man found guilty in 2 incidents where he terrorized his victims
A Tonganoxie, Kansas, man was convicted Friday after forcing one family's car to crash into a tree and screaming he would hurt a customer in a store.
Shots fired outside J.C. Harmon High School homecoming on Saturday
Nobody was injured after shots were fired near J.C. Harmon High School's homecoming on Saturday night.
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
KMBC.com
2 wounded in shooting at Eisenhower Park in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park. Investigators said deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the park on a reporting shooting and found two victims. They were taken to a hospital. Authorities said no arrests have...
KCTV 5
Kansas City man charged with federal crime in connection with shooting death of off-duty firefighter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man whose firearm was used to shoot and kill an off-duty firefighter has been charged in federal court. A statement from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office indicated Ja’Von L. Taylor was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KMBC.com
Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
Clay County deputies will keep jobs after intoxicated video, public urination
All Clay County sheriff's deputies will undergo social media training after a video surfaced of two deputies intoxicated at a conference.
KCTV 5
Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.
KCTV 5
Multi-vehicle crash kills 75-year-old Friday in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash at the intersection of US 56 Highway and Sunflower Road Friday morning left one person dead. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a small SUV turned onto westbound US 56 Highway from 199th Street when the driver collided with a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. The two vehicles collided at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning.
KCTV 5
Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees on foot
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A construction worker was struck and killed overnight in Cass County by a vehicle driving northbound on I-49 Highway at the 169.6 mile marker. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the construction worker. While the driver was not identified, reports said they were driving a 2010 Ford F150.
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
WIBW
Motorcycle driver hospitalized after attempting to avoid K-10 collision
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence motorcycle driver is recovering in an Overland Park hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on K-10. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of the Renner exit ramp on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of an injury accident.
