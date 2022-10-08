ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Police investigate kidnapping and rape in Missouri town

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continue investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County prosecutors charged a man with rape, kidnapping and assault after the woman ran from his house in Excelsior Springs Friday morning. She was hospitalized in stable condition Friday where she reunited with her family. The woman told police there may have been two other victims, but authorities haven’t said whether any additional victims have been found. Investigators have continued to search the home the woman escaped from, and Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greg Dull asked the public Saturday to be patient.
