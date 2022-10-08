Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adam M. Crihfield
Adam M. Crihfield, 24, of Vienna passed away Oct. 7, 2022. There will be no public services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Crihfield family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janet E. Johnson
Janet E. Johnson, 89, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare. She was born Sept. 2, 1933, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Warren A. and Alcinda Finch Robinson. Janet had previously worked at Richmond Brothers where she was a seamstress. She...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Lowell Gordon
Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon. In addition to his parents, he is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Poorhouse Cemetery Cleanup
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg held the third annual cleanup of the Poorhouse Cemetery at its campus Saturday. The cemetery honors more than 1,000 residents — including veterans, ex-slaves, infants and other residents from the Wood County Poorhouse. Such institutions were common in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Saturday’s event was hosted by the school’s Committee of Fine Arts, as well as the Art Club of WVU-P. (Photos by Maria Rutherford)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandra Raina Lawrentz
Sandra Raina Lawrentz, 48, of Davisville went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside. She was born in Craigsville, WV a daughter of Linda (Brewster) Caplinger of Vienna and the late Reverend Jackie Cooper. She was married to the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will celebrate its 50th anniversary during a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna. The event will include a presentation by James W. Nemitz, president of the School of Osteopathic Medicine. Nemitz will discuss the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Lou Horner
Mary Lou Horner, 91, of Belpre, passed away Oct. 9, 2022 at Belpre Landing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jeremy Neil Cassidy
Jeremy Neil Cassidy, 44, of Belpre, passed away at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Hospital. Funeral, 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday.
WSAZ
Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To local festival organizers who made sure the show went on despite chilly temperatures and persistent rain during Wirt County Pioneer Day and Lowell Octoberfest. “We’ve been here when it’s been 90 degrees. We’ve been here … when it’s done this,” Elizabeth resident Rebecca Almashy said from the Pioneer Day tent where her family offered a variety of items for sale under the banner of Almashy Crafts. “It’s just a good show. We enjoy being here. Everyone’s friendly.” Indeed, it is tough to dampen the spirits of those determined to carry on festive Mid-Ohio Valley traditions. Thank you, folks.
SportsZone Highlights: Gilmer County at Doddridge County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge defeated Gilmer County by a final score of 42-0. Next week, Doddridge County will take on Ravenswood, and Gilmer County will face Calhoun County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ronald Jesse Gregory
Ronald Jesse Gregory, 75 years old, died gracefully after a 7 month battle with terminal brain cancer. Ron was born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Jesse and Katherine Gregory. He was a graduate of Marietta High School and Sinclair Community College. Ron was a proud employee of Bureau of Fiscal Service (Public Debt) for 29 years. He previously worked at Kardex for 15 years. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran having served in United States Army.
Man rescued after jumping from pillar on I-64 bridge in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One westbound of I-64 was shut down due to a disturbance Sunday afternoon. According to Charleston Police, a man jumped into the Kanawha River from a pillar between the bridge and the water near the 58-mile marker. Police say the man was rescued. There is no word on whether he was injured. Charleston […]
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Faith and Blue unites community, law enforcement
MARIETTA — Hundreds of people gathered in Marietta’s Muskingum Park Sunday afternoon to celebrate and interact with law enforcement officers from both sides of the Ohio River. It was the first local observation of the Faith and Blue weekend, an event started two years ago by Movement Forward...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins, 82, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Oct. 2nd, 2022. Born in Knoxville, Ohio, he was one of five children. He attended Porterfield Baptist Church, and was a true Christian man. Butch never knew a stranger, and was a friend to anyone. Truck driver by trade, he worked at many companies including; Wood Mobile Homes, Miller Produce of Belpre, Borg Warner, A&R Transport, and Walmart. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Bartlett #293. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Barbara Clark Watkins, his daughter Angela Lynn Watkins, and two grandchildren, Vadalyn Watkins Taylor and Dexter Barry Watkins Taylor. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry Clark Watkins, his mother, Dorothy Watkins, his sisters Sandra Miller and Janice Wood and his brother, Curtis Watkins. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22nd, 2022, at the Porterfield Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Eaton officiating. The family has entrusted Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre with the arrangements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man hospitalized after shooting
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night. The shooter has been identified and his location is known, but no charges have been filed as the investigation continues, Parkersburg Police Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. “We know who the shooter is. He was still on scene....
1 dead in Jackson County ATV accident
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County, West Virginia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died in the crash on Dunham Ridge Rd. in Medina. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. No names are being released at this time.
