Caitriona Fitzgerald is EPIC’s deputy director and Ben Winters is EPIC counsel. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy last week released a “Blueprint” for an “AI Bill of Rights.” While the principles set out in the blueprint do not have the force of law, there are several actions the White House can take to put them into practice within the federal government while simultaneously pushing for new legal protections. The Biden Administration should lead by example.

POTUS ・ 1 HOUR AGO