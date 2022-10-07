Read full article on original website
Related
Home Office reprimanded after sensitive counter-terror documents left at venue
The Home Office has been reprimanded by a watchdog after sensitive counter-terrorism documents were left at a London venue.The documents, which were handed to the police in September last year after being found by venue staff, included two reports from the Government department’s extremism analysis unit and a counter-terrorism policing report.Both contained personal data, including that of Metropolitan Police staff, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said.The watchdog found the Home Office “failed to ensure an appropriate level of security of personal data” and for documents classified as “official sensitive”, so issued Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the department’s data controller, with...
North Korea missile launches meant to simulate nuclear attack: state media
North Korea’s recent missile launches were drills meant to simulate the use of nuclear weapons, according to state media. “Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities … of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.
Staffer fired for refusing to keep his webcam on wins $73,000 payout from Florida-based software firm
Software company Chetu must pay €75,000 to the employee they fired.
protocol.com
The White House can build on its AI Bill of Rights blueprint today
Caitriona Fitzgerald is EPIC’s deputy director and Ben Winters is EPIC counsel. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy last week released a “Blueprint” for an “AI Bill of Rights.” While the principles set out in the blueprint do not have the force of law, there are several actions the White House can take to put them into practice within the federal government while simultaneously pushing for new legal protections. The Biden Administration should lead by example.
IN THIS ARTICLE
marktechpost.com
Understanding The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bill of Rights From The White House
In today’s world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems pose numerous challenges, such as ineffective or unsafe patient care, biases in hiring procedures, undermining people’s privacy, or tracking their activities without their consent. Therefore, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has recently unveiled a legally non-binding document to better protect the American public in the AI age. The paper offers a set of guidelines that companies can follow to protect users better. It provides suggestions on how to incorporate AI rights in technical design.
White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’
The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights notably does not set out specific enforcement...
Comments / 0