iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
amherstindy.org
Photo Of The Week: DPW Excavates A Fatberg
The town experienced a severe sewer line blockage on August 26 that caused sewage to enter and damage a single family home and two Amherst College dormitories. The blockage was caused by the improper disposal of cooking grease into our sewer system in the downtown area. Fats, oils, and grease should not be disposed of in sinks, drains, or toilets that connect to the Town’s sewer system.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 9, 2022 edition
Eleanor A. Geiger, estate, and Christopher Romano, representative, to Hector A. Engleton Mendez, 55 Lawnwood St., $250,000. James B. Burgos and Lizsandra M. Burgos to Allison Ulasewich, 30 Washington Ave., $290,000.
Brimfield Auto Show draws hundreds of enthusiasts (photos)
BRIMFIELD -- What is considered by many to be the season-ending, mother-of-all car shows in Western Massachusetts drew hundreds of auto enthusiasts to the Brimfield Winery on Saturday. They were there for the annual Brimfield Auto Show, where almost anything on four wheels -- or two or three, in some...
State regulators face decisions on horse racing, casino requests
BOSTON - Most of the attention paid to its work recently has focused on implementation of legal sports betting, but the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has plenty of other weighty matters pending before it, from the potential expansion of Encore Boston Harbor's gaming footprint to two applications for horse racing licenses that come with a mid-November deadline, including a bid for a track in Hardwick, and a request to end the commission's heightened scrutiny on Wynn Resorts' corporate culture.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Man found dead in Battenkill River
On Thursday, a man was found dead on the scene in the Battenkill River. Washington County Sheriff's Officers responded to a report of an individual in the river in the township of Jackson.
