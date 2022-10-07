For new construction sales in New Hampshire's Lakes Region, 2022 has shown very impressive results. When you travel around the region, all of the towns around the lake are dotted with new homes under construction or completed and plenty of remodeling projects. Contractors are in short supply as the demand for new construction has increased due to the number of families wanting to live in our beautiful region. The majority of construction, unfortunately, has been in the upper segment of the market, fueled by soaring land costs and increased construction costs due to continued rising inflation. It's hard to find a newly constructed home priced under $450,000. The size and quality of the new lakeside homes can be seen in so many areas with lots of new building techniques, modern architectural designs and unsurpassed features.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO