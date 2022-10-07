Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Vermont Everyone Eats extends program
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) program, providing Covid relief support for Vermont restaurants, farmers, and meal recipients since Aug. 1, 2020, is confirmed to continue beyond Sept. 30, 2022. To date, this program has provided over 3.2 million meals to Vermont eaters in need, along with $32 million to the local restaurants who make the meals, and over $3 million to Vermont farmers and food producers whose ingredients are used in the meals.
Vermont farmers can apply for capital grant program
(The Center Square) – Farmers needing capital upgrades can now apply for state funding. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets has opened the Capital Equipment Assistance Program, where $1.5 million is available due to an influx of federal funding. The $1.5 million is the most ever available under the program.
VTDigger
HCRS receives $4 Million CCBHC grant
SPRINGFIELD, VT, October 7, 2022 -- Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental-health agency, announced today that they have been awarded the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) CCBHC Planning, Development, and Implementation grant designed to address health disparities in rural settings.
The Valley Reporter
Attorney helps clients navigate the Vermont cannabis industry
Catherine Burke, a corporate attorney at Gravel and Shea in Burlington, has experience working with all types of business owners and now specializes in advising clients on navigating the emerging cannabis industry in Vermont. “These were entirely new businesses, so a lot of people needed help navigating the legal system, both from an ordinary business setup and then getting the cannabis business permits is complicated. There's a lot of nuance in that,” she said.
VTDigger
It's time for second homes to become first homes
Homeownership is the cornerstone of democracy in this country. No one should have to rent simply because they were born in the wrong decade. It is past time to act to make sure all Vermont families have a fair chance to become homeowners. Homes are not an investment, they are...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record
Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
In Vermont’s gubernatorial race, the housing crisis takes center stage
Gov. Phil Scott’s administration points to historic recent investments in affordable housing, while his opponent Brenda Siegel has argued that the state is still failing those who need help the most. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Vermont’s gubernatorial race, the housing crisis takes center stage.
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
What to know about how to prepare for federal student loan forgiveness
The student loan forgiveness application is expected to come out in October. Read the story on VTDigger here: What to know about how to prepare for federal student loan forgiveness.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Saratoga Showcase of Homes aims to inspire change in construction, trades industries
The Saratoga Showcase of Homes hopes to inspire change in the construction and trades industries. To encourage more women to consider careers in trades and construction, several female high school students from the Capital Region built four-by-eight sheds as part of the "Women in the Trades" event. "Many men don't...
mychamplainvalley.com
Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use
Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
WCAX
New data to bolster Vermont’s domestic violence accountability efforts
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Council on Domestic violence is ramping up their data collection, specifically for domestic violence accountability programs. These programs are meant to help people who use abuse and control in intimate relationships to change their ways. While they’ve kept track of things like how many...
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
laconiadailysun.com
New construction in the Lakes Region is impressive
For new construction sales in New Hampshire's Lakes Region, 2022 has shown very impressive results. When you travel around the region, all of the towns around the lake are dotted with new homes under construction or completed and plenty of remodeling projects. Contractors are in short supply as the demand for new construction has increased due to the number of families wanting to live in our beautiful region. The majority of construction, unfortunately, has been in the upper segment of the market, fueled by soaring land costs and increased construction costs due to continued rising inflation. It's hard to find a newly constructed home priced under $450,000. The size and quality of the new lakeside homes can be seen in so many areas with lots of new building techniques, modern architectural designs and unsurpassed features.
WCAX
Students question Vermont political candidates on the issues
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candidates seeking Vermont’s highest offices answered a slate of questions on Friday, not from the press or even from registered voters, but from middle-schoolers. The Williston Central School Candidate Forum is held every election cycle to connect seventh- and eighth-graders to politics and current events.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
Eastern Progress
Cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Law files suit to protect wild horses in Southern Oregon
BLM photo shows burned forest and downed fences in Pokegama HMA in Oregon. California-based all-volunteer nonprofit Wild Horse Fire Brigade files federal lawsuit alleging illegal roundup of wild horses. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Environmental Advocacy Clinic filed a federal lawsuit against the US Bureau of Land...
Ready to Fill Up? These Are the Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
When I began writing this article, it was currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, at 6:30 am on Monday, October 3r, it was 33 degrees in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many Mainers are now thinking...
VTDigger
Covid numbers questioned
I recently heard on VPR the supposed latest numbers on Covid in Vermont. I can understand how the state has accurate numbers for the number of folks hospitalized or in the intensive care units, but I question the total number of cases. Two weeks ago, my three grandchildren, my husband...
