U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
PRECIOUS-Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets
(Updates details, prices) Thursday's U.S. inflation data on investors' radar. Gold to stay under pressure in the short term - analyst. By Bharat Gautam Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce by 13:52 a.m. EDT (1752 GMT) while U.S. gold futures settled down 2% at $1,675.2. Gold has now fallen for a fourth consecutive session, in potentially its worst run since mid-August.
The Dollar, Safe Haven or Leaky Lifeboat?
The "strong U.S. dollar" has been, of late, the most topical affliction for gold. Already sagging under the weight of hawkish Fed speak, receding financial liquidity, competition from crypto and disappointment from its failure to rise to new highs on the back of high inflation. The investment consensus appears to be one of highly convicted bearishness. Technical charts bear this out, with the metal breaking to a three-year low. The U.S. dollar lifeboat is no longer safe for occupancy.
The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says
The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
Fed is locked into raising rates without pushing the economy into a recession
At least according to Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, the Fed may still be able to lower inflation without a sharp rise in unemployment and without pushing the economy into a recession. An assumption that only a few believe. The jobs report for September showed a decrease in monthly gains,...
IMF: 'The worst is yet to come' as 2023 will feel like a recession for many
(Kitco News) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that 2023 will feel like a recession for many as it cut its global growth outlook for the next year, stating "the worst is yet to come." The updated forecast sees global growth at 2.7% next year, down from the July forecast...
New bill introduced to bring the U.S. back to the gold standard to control gov't spending and inflation
(Kitco News) - One American politician proposes bringing stability back to the U.S. economy and its currency by introducing a new gold standard. Last week, U.S. House Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced the Gold Standard Restoration Act. The bill looks to peg the U.S. dollar to gold to address the growing inflation threat, massive deficit spending and instability within the U.S. monetary system.
Dollar edges higher, yen slips toward level that prompted intervention
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged back toward September's multi-year highs on Tuesday as worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettled investors, while the yen hovered near the level that prompted last month's intervention. Strong U.S. labour market data and an expectation that Thursday's inflation...
Stocks ease as Ukraine attacks and rate outlook spark flight to havens
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Global shares dropped on Monday after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine and as renewed concern about the economic outlook sent investors into safe-haven assets such as the dollar and bonds. Any belief that the Federal Reserve will shift to a softer stance towards monetary...
METALS-Aluminium staggers lower on recession fears
(Recasts with updated prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium and some other base metal prices slumped on Tuesday as concern grew that a global economic downturn and rising COVID-19 cases in top consumer China would curb demand. A reversal that saw the dollar index ease in the European afternoon spurred some metals to pare losses and pushed others into positive territory.
Biden shushes economists' recession warnings: 'Every six months they say this'
A recession is "possible," Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper, but he says Americans don't need to prepare for one.
Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration...
Russian economy activity slowed significantly at end-Sept, says c.bank
MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Russia slowed significantly at the end of September, Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told lawmakers on Tuesday, but payments to mobilised troops should cushion the negative effect on consumer demand. President Vladimir Putin announced on Sept. 21 that 300,000 people...
OECD reveals its new Crypto-asset Reporting Framework
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) was constructed in response to a G20 request that the OECD develop a...
Bitcoin Oct. 10 chart alert - Quieter, sideways trading continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. Bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control amid quieter and sideways trading, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
Banking crisis breakthroughs win Nobel economics prize for Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig
STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A trio of U.S. economists including former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke won this year's Nobel Economics Prize on Monday for laying the foundation of how world powers now tackle global crises like the recent pandemic or the Great Recession of 2008. The trio, who...
Gold gains on short covering, bargain buying, pullback in USDX
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, on short covering in the futures market and some bargain hunting and/or safe-haven demand in the cash market. A weaker U.S. dollar index and pullback in U.S. Treasury yields on this day is also working in favor of the metals market bulls.
BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this week's expiry of its programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, announcing on Monday new safety net measures including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs. After finance minister Kwasi...
BofA sees net European government bond supply hitting record in 2023
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America expects net government bond supply to rise close to 400 billion euros ($388 billion) next year, the highest on record, arguing that quantitative tightening measures by the European Central Bank will be challenging to implement. "In net-net terms (gross bond issuance net of...
China's e-CNY has been used to pay a 51 million yuan land transfer fee
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Fuzhou Institute of Foreign Languages ??and Foreign Studies has successfully paid the 51 million yuan land transfer...
