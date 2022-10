The Greenfield-Central women’s cross country team placed 5th in the IHSAA Sectional hosted by Mt. Vernon on Saturday. The Cougars advanced as a team to the Regional for the first time since 2017. The Cougars were led by the all-Sectional performance of Lexie Copeland in 12th place. Copeland was...

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO