18 Worthwhile Vacation Destinations That Are Even Better In The Fall — Both In The US And Beyond
Fall is a pretty incredible time to travel. After the summer crowds die down and before winter break begins, you can take advantage of fewer tourists, shoulder season deals, and have relative peace and quiet.
BBC
Primark re-introduces women-only fitting rooms
Primark will reintroduce women-only fitting rooms after concerns were raised about combined changing spaces. It follows an incident in Cambridge where a woman claimed two men walked in on her in a changing room. In a statement on their website, the retailer also said curtains in cubicles would be lengthened...
buckinghamshirelive.com
The incredible Grand Designs folly near Aylesbury said to be haunted by King Charles I executioner
This remarkable Folly in Dinton is listed as a scheduled ancient monument and is said to host paranormal activity. The impressive three-storey folly - which is also described as a castle - was renovated in 2018 and has a platform offering panoramic views. The octagonal folly, which sits atop a...
U.K.・
BBC
Sweet treats from 1940s shop sold for £8,000 at auction
The contents of a 1940s-style old English sweet shop, which has attracted visitors from around the world, have been sold at auction. Dave Walker opened Edward & Vintage in Tissington, Derbyshire, in 2012, but the 50-year-old has sold up to move to Sanday in the Orkney Islands. A Victorian counter,...
