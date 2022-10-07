Read full article on original website
TEDx Ithaca College | Tickets on Sale Wednesday, 10/12
TEDx Ithaca College will be here in just under two weeks! We are excited to announce that spots to attend will be going live via Eventbrite on Wednesday, 10/12 at 10 AM. Don't know what TEDx is? A TEDx event is a local gathering where live TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events are fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis. The content and design of each TEDx event is unique and developed independently, but all of them have features in common. And we are having one RIGHT HERE at Ithaca College!
Learn Science Writing for WI Credit
The Department of Writing invites students to enroll in Science Writing (WRTG-31400-01, CRN 41115) next semester (Spring 2023): 1:10 PM Tuesday, Thursday (Smiddy 114). This advanced expository course (designated Writing Intensive for the College’s Integrative Core Curriculum) teaches journalistic and literary scientific writing for general and specialized periodicals. Students learn to communicate scientific facts and theories to professional and sophisticated lay readers through description, analogy, narrative, and argument. The course also discusses the technical and scholarly conventions of formal scientific writing, such as research proposals, publishing formats, and APA and CSE citation. Class readings include major humanistic essays from the history of science and articles and features from contemporary popular and scientific publications.
Men’s Soccer Defeated 3-1 by SUNY Cortland on Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y. -The Ithaca College men's soccer team lost to the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons 3-1 on Carp Wood Field on October 9. Conor Baird scored the Bombers lone goal of the day from an assist by Jack Longo on a beautiful feed across the mouth of the goal that was headed into the back of the net.
