TEDx Ithaca College will be here in just under two weeks! We are excited to announce that spots to attend will be going live via Eventbrite on Wednesday, 10/12 at 10 AM. Don't know what TEDx is? A TEDx event is a local gathering where live TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events are fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis. The content and design of each TEDx event is unique and developed independently, but all of them have features in common. And we are having one RIGHT HERE at Ithaca College!

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO