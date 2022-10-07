Read full article on original website
Related
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed -- and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater.
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
Osceola County Disaster Recovery Center opens to help Kissimmee residents after Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — There are still many people across Central Florida who have been displaced after Hurricane Ian flooded streets and homes nearly two weeks ago, but the community is ready to help. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has worked...
Orange County Disaster Recovery Center opens Sunday for residents seeking assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange and Osceola county residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can now get some help at two new centers starting Sunday. On Sunday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened two new disaster recovery centers to help people apply for assistance after the hurricane. The centers are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida residents work their way through Ian's aftermath
More than a week ago, Hurricane Ian swept through the state of Florida, leaving many homes flooded or without power. Some Central Florida residents were lucky and saw no damage, while other neighborhoods flooded causing them to evacuate their homes. The City of Orlando said on Facebook it saw historic amounts of flooding, with some places reaching 2 feet of water. The city, as well as surrounding areas, put out announcements on Oct. 2 for residents to restrict their water usage to help constrain the flooding.
Osceola County Disaster Recovery Center to open Sunday for hurricane assistance
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — More assistance is on the way for Osceola County. A federal Disaster Recovery Center will open Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Hart Memorial Central Library in downtown Kissimmee. This center will serve as a resource for individuals and businesses that are recovering...
click orlando
Volusia County supply drive for Hurricane Ian flood victims set for Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Monday, the Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office will collaborate to host a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles,...
Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance
Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
RELATED PEOPLE
positivelyosceola.com
Health Officials in Osceola County Issue Blue-green Algae Bloom Alert for Lake Marian
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Marian, near the pavilion. This is in response to water samples taken on 10/4/2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Marian. Residents and visitors...
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
WESH
Osceola County displaced residents wait for flooding to recede after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been quiet in a St. Cloud neighborhood as homes still sit underwater after Hurricane Ian. Bea Bridges has watched her neighbors in the Jade Isle Mobile Home Park leave their things behind. She didn't think they'd be gone for this long. "Really hurt, but...
Orlo Vista residents hope for flooding solution as they restore community
ORLO VISTA, Fla. — Cleanup efforts continued in Orlo Vista Saturday. Residents woke up before sunrise and sorted through their belongings. District 6 Commissioner Victoria Siplin organized a community cleanup. This brought Orange County emergency management and volunteers to help residents in need. More than a week after Hurricane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
positivelyosceola.com
Governor DeSantis surveys Hurricane Ian damage in Osceola County, sits with local leaders to discuss flooding solutions
Governor Ron DeSantis visited Osceola County on Friday to get a first-hand look at some of the damage and flooding that Hurricane Ian brought to the community, and to discuss with local officials possible solutions that might help reduce or prevent flooding in the future. The Governor met officials from...
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
WESH
Communities throughout Brevard County continue to experience flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews across Brevard County continue to work to repair Ian’s impact. This is underway as water flowing through the St. Johns River is flooding communities in the northern part of the county. One is Eagle Point, tucked down the road from a golf course...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian’s flooding nightmare in Central Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida with storm surge and extreme winds, but Central Florida dealt with another major impact — historic flooding. Ian churned inland during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sep. 29, creating significant issues across much of the central portions of the state.
fox35orlando.com
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
WESH
Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
WESH
Residents to get temporary shelter assistance after Orange County apartment complex floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders were at Cypress Landing Apartments Saturday to share some brighter news for residents that lost everything in flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. It comes after officials learned that more than 200 families were possibly facing eviction. Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving...
Comments / 0