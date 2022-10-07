ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Saint Charles, IL
Society
Saint Charles, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
evanstonroundtable.com

NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show

The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

9820 S 55th Avenue

WELL CARED FOR, VERY LARGE, 4 BED 2 BATH HOME. EXCELLENT OAK LAWN LOCATION. SWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. PARKS, TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING MOMENTS AWAY. THE HOME FEATURES A SPACIOUS, EAT IN KITCHEN. CUSTOM CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, ALL STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. SLIDING DOOR OFF THE KITCHEN TO A VERY LARGE DECK. OVERSIZED BACKYARD, WITH GARDEN. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. DETACHED, 3 CAR GARAGE!! NEWER GARAGE DOORS. ROOF, GUTTERS, AND GUTTER GUARDS (2018). ZONED HEATING AND COOLING. GAS FIREPLACE. VINYL REPLACEMENT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. HARDWOOD FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FENCED YARD. BASEMENT HAS DRAIN TILE SYSTEM. 650 + CREDIT. NO EVICTIONS.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Gallery
CBS News

IDOT announces 4 day lane closures on I-80 in Joliet starting Monday

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the westbound lanes of I-80 in Joliet will be closed beginning Monday. IDOT says that a pipeline utility test will be performed on I-80 between Houbolt Road/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue. Daytime lane closures over four consecutive days are needed to complete the work.
JOLIET, IL
CBS News

MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, last seen in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Loop earlier this month. Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicago on Oct. 2. Officials said Kandikova is 5 feet, 7...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
visitlakecounty.org

Trick or Treat Hours in Lake County 2022

Trick or treat! Dust off the candy bags and buckets. Snip off stray strands from the costumes. And most of all for the parents, wear a nice pair of sneakers for walking! These are the trick or treat hours in Lake County 2022. It’s that time when your youngsters go...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Vogue Magazine

A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City

Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Metra: Train hit car, two taken to hospital

CHICAGO — A Metra train hit a car in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the train company. Two people — both from the car that was hit — were taken to the hospital. Both victims are in serious, but not life-threatening condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The collision happened […]
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy