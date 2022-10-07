Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall
LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
fox32chicago.com
'Stranger Things' house reopens with large crowds
People from across the country are coming out to the Chicago suburbs to see the spooky "Stranger Things" display. One family in Plainfield is winning Halloween with their decorations.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Former Dietrich Mansion in Willow Springs draws huge crowds at estate sale
If you’ve ever seen the huge historic home at 112 S. Charleton Street in Willow Springs, you couldn’t help but be intrigued. It’s just up the hill from Archer, on the east side of Charleton. Last Thursday through Sunday, it drew crowds as word got out about...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
evanstonroundtable.com
NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show
The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
Growing giant gourds is an award-winning pastime for Wheaton man
The five largest gourds in Adkins' harvest are displayed in front of his house.
bhhschicago.com
CBS News
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: 'Stranger Things' returns to suburbs • free Crocs • where to trick-or-treat this Halloween
CHICAGO - A Plainfield home attracts people from across the country with "Stranger Things" display, Crocs gave away thousands of free shoes to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and one Chicago suburb was voted one of the safest places to trick-or-treat this Halloween: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
What's the Best Elementary Schools in Chicago?
My wife and I love the city are really loathe to make the traditional migration to the suburbs to raise our newborn baby. I’m looking to buy a place to keep for the next 5-10 years, so ideally we’d move somewhere with a good elementary school and maybe more.
CBS News
IDOT announces 4 day lane closures on I-80 in Joliet starting Monday
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the westbound lanes of I-80 in Joliet will be closed beginning Monday. IDOT says that a pipeline utility test will be performed on I-80 between Houbolt Road/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue. Daytime lane closures over four consecutive days are needed to complete the work.
CBS News
MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, last seen in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Loop earlier this month. Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicago on Oct. 2. Officials said Kandikova is 5 feet, 7...
Identity of one killed in DeKalb County crash released
GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — The identity of the person killed in a DeKalb County crash Saturday morning has been released. It happened at 7:29 a.m. at North State and Melms Roads in Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A 2018 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling westbound on Melms while a 2015 Jeep Renegade […]
Chicago Suburb Named Among Safest US Cities for Trick-or-Treating. Read the Full List
With Halloween less than one month away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to...
visitlakecounty.org
Trick or Treat Hours in Lake County 2022
Trick or treat! Dust off the candy bags and buckets. Snip off stray strands from the costumes. And most of all for the parents, wear a nice pair of sneakers for walking! These are the trick or treat hours in Lake County 2022. It’s that time when your youngsters go...
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City
Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
Metra: Train hit car, two taken to hospital
CHICAGO — A Metra train hit a car in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the train company. Two people — both from the car that was hit — were taken to the hospital. Both victims are in serious, but not life-threatening condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The collision happened […]
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
