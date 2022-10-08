Plainview2-52-3 Westbrook Christian4-32-3 Chris Findley has been waiting all season to see his Ohatchee football team put together a complete game. It came along Friday and the Indians parlayed it into their first win of the season. The Indians finished drives and then finished off Hokes Bluff 21-7 to snap...

OHATCHEE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO