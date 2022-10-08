Read full article on original website
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
All Aboard This Trick-or-Treat Halloween Train in Hammonton, NJ
Looking for something fun and different to do with the kids this Halloween season? Check out this trick-or-treat train currently rolling in Hammonton. DiDonato's has done it again! The Family Fun Center off White Horse Pike runs their Holiday Magical Express during Christmastime, and now they've set up a new ride in time for Halloween.
somerspoint.com
Spooky Stories at Somers Mansion Oct. 25
The Somers Point Historical Society and the Patriots for the Somers Mansion present the third annual “Murders, Mysteries and Ghost Stories at the Mansion.”. Bring your beach chair and join around the campfire to hear all about local tales on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. behind the Somers Mansion.
Siblings who lost everything find a new home thanks to community
After a year of unthinkable tragedies for two siblings, the South Jersey community helped them find a new place to call home.
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
Adam Joseph heads to Peddler's Village for a fall adventure
Meteorologist Adam Joseph heads to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pennsylvania for a fall adventure.
CBS3 Pet Project: Let your dog sniff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This brisk weather is great to get outside and exercise. Dogs really enjoy their walks, but there are times when they need to slow down and use their nose. Animal advocate Carol Erickson from the Pennsylvania SPCA says recent research shows that letting your dog sniff can lower their pulse rate. Researchers were looking at dogs on walks and how much calmer they were if they were allowed to sniff. The more intensely they sniff, the more their pulse rates went declined. The length of the leash influenced the amount of time that they spent sniffing. Dogs on a 16-foot leash sniffed longer than dogs on a 5-foot leash. Those dogs running around by themselves were able to sniff the most and get the pulse rate down the most. It's apparently very calming for them to check out their environment through sniffing. So let them sniff. Watch the entire interview with Erickson in the video above.
Italian Restaurant Frequented By Celebs Brings Cocktail Lounge, Pizzeria To NJ Train Station
An Italian restaurant frequented by celebrities is bringing an upscale pizzeria to a local New Jersey train station, as first reported by NJ Advance Media. Owned by Michael Vitiello, Ristorante MV will be opening Pizzeria Tâton by MV at the Bernardsville Train Station, the outlet said. The concept was recently approved by municipal officials.
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster
Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
Phillymag.com
Tribute Bands Are Having a Moment and New Hope Is at the Center of it All
The Bucks County river town has become the heart of a thriving regional scene. Here’s why these acts — and we — keep holding on. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. This is...
newtownpress.com
CALLING ALL MARINES
DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
Sweet! World-famous Sugar Factory expanding to Cherry Hill, NJ
Insert heart-face emoji! That Cherry Hill Sugar Factory is really coming together!. "Sugar (doo doo doo doo dah dah), ahhhh, honey honey (doo doo doo doo dah dah)..." Sugar Factory offers confectionary satisfaction on too many levels to count!. Its stores and restaurant have reached global fame, making them quite...
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business
A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post. The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry...
buckscountyherald.com
Artisan market returns to Washington Crossing Historic Park
Area residents looking for one-of-a-kind artisan gifts for themselves or others can check out McConkey’s Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Washington Crossing Historic Park (Pa.). McConkey’s Market attracts thousands of attendees to its eclectic mix of vendors who sell artisan crafts, up-cycled items, handmade...
PhillyBite
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
NJ animal control says pet dumping on the rise here
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
phillyvoice.com
A 'Hunter's Moon' will be visible in Philly on Sunday
Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, people in Philadelphia can look into the sky and see an orange, glowing full moon. At 4:54 p.m., the full moon will reach its full illumination, and shortly after sunset, the "Hunter's moon" will reach a peak nighttime shadowy glow. Starting on Saturday, you...
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
