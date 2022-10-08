ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

The Greeneville Sun

Greene Devils Wallop Wildcats

OAK RIDGE — Earlier this week, Greeneville football coach Eddie Spradlen was concerned about his Greene Devils’ trip to Oak Ridge on Friday night. And with Oak Ridge being a traditional Class 5A power with several Division I prospects and a seemingly deceiving .500 record, Spradlen’s concerns appeared to be justified. Turns out, though, the hour and 45 minute trek was hardly worth the drive. ...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Mingo Messenger

Miners trounce Tolsia, 55-20, break four-game skid

GLENHAYES – Sometimes all a struggling team needs is a win to right the ship. The Mingo Central High School football team certainly hopes last Friday night's concinvicing 55-20 victory at Tolsia was the confidence booster that it needed. The Miners broke a four-game losing skid and improved to...
GLENHAYES, WV

