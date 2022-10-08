Read full article on original website
Terry Francona had an ‘interesting’ ride home on his scooter after Guardians’ wild card win
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Downtown was buzzing after the Guardians’ wild card Game 1 win Friday against the Rays, and some exuberant revelers made manager Terry Francona’s ride home from the ballpark one to remember. Francona, perched upon the motorized scooter he affectionately refers to as “the hog,”...
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has interesting postgame moment
Athletes and celebrities have to with unwanted attention at any given time. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is no exception. Such was the case on Friday after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory in Game One of the Wild Card round. According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Francona was riding his scooter home after the game when he was stopped by a woman who recognized him.
Oscar Gonzalez delivers ‘wake-up call’ to Guardians fans with game-winning home run
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The longer it went, the more Guardians manager Terry Francona thought it might end this way. The temperature kept dropping, the pitching kept getting better and the hitters, dealing with an endless stream of hard-throwing relievers and the growing shadows at Progressive Field, kept striking out. Francona...
Padres notes: Looking to keep Darvish beyond '23; Myers earns start; Grisham for D
Padres expect to talk extension with Yu Darvish; Wil Myers proud to have finished strong, start postseason opener
Midges swarm Browns in Cleveland ahead of Guardians-Yankees series
FirstEnergy Stadium is bugging out. Midges have swarmed the building ahead of Sunday’s contest between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not just one spot, either, as players, press and fans are experiencing the invasion. While they may seem like a nuisance, midges have helped Cleveland...
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
Terry Francona Shares Hilarious Story About Riding His Scooter After Game One Of Wild Card Series
Terry Francona had a hilarious interaction with a Cleveland fan after game one of the Wild Card Series.
Jose Ramirez shuts down David Ortiz’s Guardians’ contract criticism
Jose Ramirez is trying to lead the Cleveland Guardians into the American League Divisional Series for a matchup against the New York Yankees. It’s hard to remember now, but just a few months ago, there were rumors swirling that the Guardians were open to trading Ramirez, as he was looking for a new contract. The two sides ended up agreeing on a seven-year, $141 million deal to keep Ramirez in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
NL Wild Card Game 3 Reaction: Padres Face The Dodgers In NLDS
Will Middlebrooks and Matt Snyder join Joe Musso to give their thoughts on the Padres facing the Dodgers in the NLDS.
Oscar Gonzalez wins series for Cleveland on walk-off home run in 15th
Cleveland fans waited half a day to see whether their team could emerge with a victory over Tampa Bay. The long wait paid off. Cleveland and Tampa Bay played a scoreless game for 14 innings, but it looked like the Rays might break through in the top of the 15th. Tampa Bay got runners on the corners with one out, but Francisco Mejia and Jose Siri both struck out to end the threat. Both batters went down on three pitches, too.
Scenes From Inside Guardians Dugout And Clubhouse After Beating Rays In American League Wild Card Series
The scene inside the locker room in Cleveland was a site to see after Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk off home run to win the American League Wild Card Series.
