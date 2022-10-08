ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FanSided

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has interesting postgame moment

Athletes and celebrities have to with unwanted attention at any given time. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is no exception. Such was the case on Friday after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory in Game One of the Wild Card round. According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Francona was riding his scooter home after the game when he was stopped by a woman who recognized him.
Yardbarker

Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
ClutchPoints

Jose Ramirez shuts down David Ortiz’s Guardians’ contract criticism

Jose Ramirez is trying to lead the Cleveland Guardians into the American League Divisional Series for a matchup against the New York Yankees. It’s hard to remember now, but just a few months ago, there were rumors swirling that the Guardians were open to trading Ramirez, as he was looking for a new contract. The two sides ended up agreeing on a seven-year, $141 million deal to keep Ramirez in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
Larry Brown Sports

Oscar Gonzalez wins series for Cleveland on walk-off home run in 15th

Cleveland fans waited half a day to see whether their team could emerge with a victory over Tampa Bay. The long wait paid off. Cleveland and Tampa Bay played a scoreless game for 14 innings, but it looked like the Rays might break through in the top of the 15th. Tampa Bay got runners on the corners with one out, but Francisco Mejia and Jose Siri both struck out to end the threat. Both batters went down on three pitches, too.
