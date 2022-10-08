(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football is locked into the playoffs and as the No. 2 seed in Class 2A District 8, but they have one hurdle left to clear. The Cardinals (4-3 overall, 3-1 2A-8) have four wins in their last five and hope to make it five out of six when they travel to Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) on Friday.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO