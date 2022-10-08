Read full article on original website
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
State qualifying cross country meet assignments announced
(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released assignments for next Thursday’s cross country state qualifying meets. Here’s a look at where KMAland conference schools are headed:. CLASS 1A. ACGC. AHSTW. Ankeny Christian. Audubon. Boyer Valley. CAM. Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Fred T. Bartram, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center. Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.
Darrell Paul Ottee, 95, of Crystal Lakes, Illinois formerly of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Darrell passed away April 20, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Johnsen, Keller lead Logan-Magnolia girls, IKM-Manning boys to WIC titles
(Treynor) -- The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys relied on individual championships to grab top team honors at Monday's Western Iowa Conference Meet. On the girls side, Logan-Magnolia maintained their grip on the conference with a sixth consecutive title. "This is an awesome group," Logan-Magnolia head coach Kelli Kersten said....
Lou Anne Thompson, 78, Henderson, IA
Celebration of Life will be for both Lou Anne & Bill. (Please contact her daughter Bonny if there are any questions or if you need an address at email: lovelouanne@gmail.com) Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649142/lou-anne-thompson/
KMAland Golf (10/11): Nebraska City's Johnson takes 24th, Auburn's Kirkpatrick 23rd
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood golfers finished up competition at the Class B and C State Tournament on Tuesday. Nebraska City’s Isabelle Johnson had the high finish for the area in the Class B State Tournament, posting a 90 on day two for a two-day total of 187 which placed her 24th.
Omaha's McCormick, Ruch land Summit League awards
(Omaha) -- The Omaha duo of Shayla McCormick and McKenna Ruch picked up Summit League weekly honors this week. McCormick was named the Offensive Park Performer of the Week while Ruch was tabbed the Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked...
North Andrew, Platte Valley, Worth County, EA ranked in Missouri 8-Man Poll
(KMAland) -- North Andrew still leads the way in the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Cardinals recorded six of the possible eight first-place votes and 78 points. Archie is second with 71 points and two first-place votes, followed by Albany, Platte Valley and Worth County. East Atchison is also...
Red Oak seeks to end regular season on high note in rivalry matchup
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season won't end with a playoff berth, but the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the regular season finale this week. Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 20-6 loss to Clarke. "It was just two...
KMAland Sports Schedule: Monday, October 10th
(KMAland) -- Plenty of conference volleyball tournaments, the WIC cross country meet, Missouri district and Nebraska state golf and more on the Monday slate. Western Iowa Conference Meet at Treynor Follow @TrevMaeder96. AT OABCIG (West Harrison) AT Osborn (Rock Port) KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Lawson...
Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa and formerly of Wiota
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department. Burial, with a Tolling of the Bell ceremony by the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department and Military Honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army National Guard, will be held in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
Charlotte Baker, 84, Villisca
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Villisca EMTs.
UMKC picked sixth in women's preseason poll from Summit League, Omaha 10th
(Omaha) -- The UMKC and Omaha women are picked sixth and 10th, respectively, in the Summit League Basketball Preseason Poll. South Dakota State is the heavy favorite in the league, receiving 36 of the 40 first-place votes. UMKC’s RaVon Nero was tabbed to the All-Summit Preseason Second Team. View...
Clarinda looks to keep things rolling in final regular season game
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football is locked into the playoffs and as the No. 2 seed in Class 2A District 8, but they have one hurdle left to clear. The Cardinals (4-3 overall, 3-1 2A-8) have four wins in their last five and hope to make it five out of six when they travel to Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) on Friday.
Creighton's Sis picked as Big East Offensive Player of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton sophomore Norah Sis has been picked as the Big East Offensive Player of the Week. Sis averaged 5.19 points, 4.62 kills, 1.75 digs, 0.25 aces and hit .275 efficiency to lead the Bluejays to a pair of road wins. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked...
Red Oak board backs boiler replacement change orders
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have backed some slight changes to a boiler replacement project. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved a set of change orders on the Junior-Senior High School STEAM Center boiler system replacement amounting to $15,070. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the additional expenses bring the total cost for the project, contracted with the Ray Martin Company, to roughly $178,000. He adds the change orders address some additional findings discovered after the board initially awarded the contract.
Michelle Henrich, 41, of Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
