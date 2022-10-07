ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

usctrojans.com

USC Women's Volleyball Tops Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. – The USC women's volleyball team (13-4, 5-1 Pac-12) secured a four-set win (18-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16) over Arizona State (8-10, 2-4) at Desert Financial Arena on Sunday, Oct. 9, to complete a two-match sweep of the Arizona schools. KEY PLAYERS. Sr. OH Skylar Fields set a...
usctrojans.com

No. 5 USC Men’s Water Polo Defends Home Waters Again With 18-7 Win Over No. 15 San José State

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. — The No. 5 USC men's water polo team extended its home win streak to nine games with today's dominant performance in an 18-7 victory over visiting No. 15 San José State at Uytengsu Aquatics Center. The total team win featured 11 Trojan scorers, including a trio of hat tricks from Jake Ehrhardt, Ashworth Molthen and Chris Agliozzo. Two USC goalies combined forces in the cage on the defensive end, with Kyle McKenney and Blake Jackson combining for nine saves on the day. USC improves to 13-4 overall to today's win.
usctrojans.com

USC Women's Swim and Dive Captures Team Championship at SMU Classic.

USC women's swimming and diving turned in their first victory of the season on Saturday, Oct. 8, capturing the women's team championship at the SMU Classic Invitational in Dallas, Texas. The Women of Troy won four events on Saturday to secure the team title and outscore Texas A&M, Louisville, Michigan,...
