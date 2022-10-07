LOS ANGELES, CALIF. — The No. 5 USC men's water polo team extended its home win streak to nine games with today's dominant performance in an 18-7 victory over visiting No. 15 San José State at Uytengsu Aquatics Center. The total team win featured 11 Trojan scorers, including a trio of hat tricks from Jake Ehrhardt, Ashworth Molthen and Chris Agliozzo. Two USC goalies combined forces in the cage on the defensive end, with Kyle McKenney and Blake Jackson combining for nine saves on the day. USC improves to 13-4 overall to today's win.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO