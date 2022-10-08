Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
End of an era? Lanett tops LaFayette in possibly last rivalry game ever
In what may have been the final installment of the longtime rivalry, Lanett came up big. Lanett downed LaFayette 45-8 on Friday in the 52nd and possibly final meeting between the rivals. While some uncertainty looms over school consolidation, both teams treated Friday night’s meeting as a farewell to the...
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee handles business against Valley on homecoming
Homecoming brings distractions. There are floats to build. Pep rallies to attend. Dances to worry about. Yards to roll. But despite all the distractions and little sleep, coach Mike Battles and his Tallassee Tigers rolled to a 25-7 victory over Valley. “They spent a lot of time with me this...
Deion Sanders Pushed Away By Opposing Coach During Handshake
The Tigers’ coach was surprised by the response from Alabama State’s coach following JSU’s win on Saturday.
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game
Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
Wetumpka, October 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
dawgnation.com
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin: ‘physicality of Georgia showed up’ in Bulldogs’ 42-10 win
ATHENS — Bryan Harsin knew what his Auburn Tigers were up against on Saturday between the hedges. “We knew there would be ebbs and flows in this game and momentum changes,” Harsin said Saturday night in the bowels of Sanford Stadium, his weary football team loading up for the 3-hour bus ride home from Georgia.
Alabama State head coach blasts Deion Sanders following game
The post-game handshake turned into a heated exchange.
WSFA
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Johnny Manziel Blasts Aggies for Final Play Call vs. Alabama
The Heisman winner was not happy with the conclusion of Texas A&M’s game against the No. 1 Crimson Tide.
Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Twitter was not pleased with the performance, to say the least.
auburntigers.com
No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8
BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
thebamabuzz.com
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will open in former Cheeburger Cheeburger space in Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint—already a Huntsville and Birmingham favorite—is coming to downtown Auburn. Keep reading for more details about the exciting new spot. Farewell to Cheeburger Cheeburger. The new burger joint will take over the former location of Cheeburger Cheeburger, a...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road.
WSFA
Macon County deputy injured in I-85 crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control near Shorter when two patrol vehicles were struck on Interstate 85 northbound, according to Macon County Emergency Management director Frank Lee.
