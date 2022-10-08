ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

End of an era? Lanett tops LaFayette in possibly last rivalry game ever

In what may have been the final installment of the longtime rivalry, Lanett came up big. Lanett downed LaFayette 45-8 on Friday in the 52nd and possibly final meeting between the rivals. While some uncertainty looms over school consolidation, both teams treated Friday night’s meeting as a farewell to the...
LANETT, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee handles business against Valley on homecoming

Homecoming brings distractions. There are floats to build. Pep rallies to attend. Dances to worry about. Yards to roll. But despite all the distractions and little sleep, coach Mike Battles and his Tallassee Tigers rolled to a 25-7 victory over Valley. “They spent a lot of time with me this...
TALLASSEE, AL
AL.com

Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game

Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Elmore, AL
Opelika, AL
Sports
Elmore, AL
Sports
Opelika, AL
Football
City
Opelika, AL
City
Valley, AL
Local
Alabama Football
High School Football PRO

Wetumpka, October 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carver-Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Wetumpka High School on October 08, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
auburntigers.com

No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Macon County deputy injured in I-85 crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control near Shorter when two patrol vehicles were struck on Interstate 85 northbound, according to Macon County Emergency Management director Frank Lee.
MACON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy