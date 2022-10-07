M. Joan Clark, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Joan was born May 19, 1940, in Warsaw, the youngest of 10 children born to the late Elman and Cora (Sponseller) Zentz. She graduated from Etna Green High School with the Class of ’58. On Jan. 2, 1965, Joan married Robert E. Clark in Etna Green; Bob preceded her in death Jan. 22, 2015, after 50 years of marriage. Joan formerly worked at WRSW and retired from the office at the First United Methodist Church in Warsaw after many years there. She was a member of Etna Green United Methodist Church, the Ladies of the Moose and enjoyed playing bingo. A longtime avid bowler, Joan played on numerous area leagues and was inducted into the Warsaw Bowling Hall of Fame. She cherished the time spent with family and friends and enjoyed baking, particularly cookies of which she shared generously, especially at the holidays.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO