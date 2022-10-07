Read full article on original website
Larry ‘Doug’ Ousley — UPDATED
Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the son of (the late) George W. and Julie (Owsley) Ousley. He graduated from high school in Prestonsburg. On Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca (Kemery) Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Janet L. Murphy — PENDING
Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
John Lee Gilbert
John Lee Gilbert, 84, formerly of Warsaw and Autumn Trace, Plymouth, died at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Winamac Nursing Home, Winamac. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelly Sue. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on CR 1400N near North East Shore Drive, near Syracuse. Driver: Debra Kuemmell, 1300N, Syracuse. Driver struck deer. Damage up to $1,000. 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, on US 30 near Pierceton. Driver:...
L. Gene Longmire — UPDATED
Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Gene was born Sept. 18, 1954. He is survived by two children, son, Jason (Amanda) Longmire, Syracuse and Gina (Mark) Russ, Plainfield; five grandchildren; and three sisters. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of...
Norma Jean Amstutz
Norma Jean Amstutz, 85, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodland Manor, Elkhart. Norma was born April 5, 1937. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married Herbert Amstutz; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepchildren, Beth (Rick) Pletcher, Nappanee, Norman (Linda) Amstutz, New Paris, Kevin (Tonya)...
Gladys Mullins
Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
Benton Christopher Howard
Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman, 1, Albion, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Kendra (Duesler) Hagerman, Albion; a brother, Brendon Hagerman, Albion; a sister, Paisley Hagerman, Albion; grandparents, Scott and Mindy Duesler, Cromwell and Ellen and Joe Hagerman, Ligonier; and great-grandparents, Georgia and Don Pierce, Ligonier, Gene and Lexi Duesler, Cromwell and Thomas and Joyce Wright, Wawaka.
Anita Jo Gaman Dunlavy — PENDING
Anita Jo Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending at McKee Mortuary.
John Marshall Vogely
John Marshall Vogely, 85, Columbia City, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 4, 1937. On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, Auburn,...
Timeline From The Past: Abbie Sheehan Murder, Record Rainfall
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 9, 1974 — The grand opening of Kline’s World and the newly remodeled Kline’s main floor in downtown Warsaw will begin Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and will continue through Oct. 26.
Ingeborg Mathews
Ingeborg Mathews, 93, of Milford, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy (Fritz) Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2002.
Nicholas Alan Smith — UPDATED
Nicholas A. Smith, 70, Pierceton, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Nick was born Oct. 30, 1951, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Wilbur and Anna Mae (Duncan) Smith. He graduated from Pierceton High School with the Class of ’70. Nick loved the time he spent with his family and friends, and he cherished his granddaughter, Gabby. He was also a member of The American Legion Menzie Reece Post #258 in Pierceton. He was a retired mechanic who enjoyed woodworking and fishing.
Eric ‘Stick’ Martin
Eric “Stick” Morgan Martin, 43, Bremen, died Oct. 7, 2022, in Vibra Hospital. He was born July 11, 1979. On May 21, 2011, he married Gretchen Balka; she survives in Bremen. He is also survived by his daughter, Maren Lou Theresa Martin; parents, Mike and Lolly Martin, Bremen;...
Joan Clark
M. Joan Clark, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Joan was born May 19, 1940, in Warsaw, the youngest of 10 children born to the late Elman and Cora (Sponseller) Zentz. She graduated from Etna Green High School with the Class of ’58. On Jan. 2, 1965, Joan married Robert E. Clark in Etna Green; Bob preceded her in death Jan. 22, 2015, after 50 years of marriage. Joan formerly worked at WRSW and retired from the office at the First United Methodist Church in Warsaw after many years there. She was a member of Etna Green United Methodist Church, the Ladies of the Moose and enjoyed playing bingo. A longtime avid bowler, Joan played on numerous area leagues and was inducted into the Warsaw Bowling Hall of Fame. She cherished the time spent with family and friends and enjoyed baking, particularly cookies of which she shared generously, especially at the holidays.
Bremen Man Drowns After Kite Surfing On Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY — A Bremen man died Monday, Oct. 10, after a weekend incident off Lake Michigan while he was kite surfing. Indiana conservation officers are investigating the incident on Lake Michigan. At 5:23 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8, LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a 911 call about...
James W. “Jimmy” Coburn – PENDING
James W. “Jimmy” Coburn, 51, died at home surrounded by his family at 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
Rose Ann Stover
Rose Ann Stover, 94, Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born March 16, 1928. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover; he preceded her in death. Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, Syracuse, Vickie Newman, Osceola and...
Jim Bumbaugh Sworn In As Pierceton Marshal
PIERCETON — Pierceton’s new town marshal has been sworn in. Town Attorney Tammy Keirn administered the oath of office to Jim Bumbaugh at the Pierceton Town Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. Bumbaugh takes the place of Tim Sammons, who retired at the end of July....
