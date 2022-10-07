ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Outsider.com

PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck

When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

$6,000 grant helps find unmarked slave graves in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of years later, the City of Lexington is working to memorialize former slaves buried inside Lexington City Cemetery. Thanks to the help of a $6,000 grant from the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and $2,500 from the city, city officials will be able to get an archeologist to study […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WS/FCS making changes after missing student investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for 'missing' students. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said they are making changes after a 7-year-old with special needs disappeared from a school playground Tuesday. It happened at Hall Woodward Elementary. A...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man dies after shooting on E. Florida St. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, just before 4:30 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at US-29 after a call about shots fired. That's when officers found a gunshot victim with serious injuries. Police identified John Paul Christopher Walker, 42, as the victim in the shooting. Walker...
GREENSBORO, NC
Public Safety
wfmynews2.com

Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

