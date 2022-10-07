Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Man shot to death at North Carolina bus stop
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce.
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina; ‘He will chase you’
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road. The bull is reportedly chocolate in color […]
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
Person hit with hammer after fight breaks out at North Carolina youth football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School Saturday morning after a large fight broke out and one person was hit in the head with a hammer during a youth football game. Police responded at about 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at the game, which involved players as […]
PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck
When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
RELATED PEOPLE
$6,000 grant helps find unmarked slave graves in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of years later, the City of Lexington is working to memorialize former slaves buried inside Lexington City Cemetery. Thanks to the help of a $6,000 grant from the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and $2,500 from the city, city officials will be able to get an archeologist to study […]
Women found guilty after deadly NC attack on mom of 2 at gas station
Two women were found guilty on 11 of 16 charges in connection to the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019.
2 women found guilty in woman’s 2019 death at North Carolina gas station
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on Friday on 11 of 16 charges in connection with the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019. Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, were arrested in October 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after police […]
WS/FCS making changes after missing student investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for 'missing' students. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said they are making changes after a 7-year-old with special needs disappeared from a school playground Tuesday. It happened at Hall Woodward Elementary. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmynews2.com
Man dies after shooting on E. Florida St. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, just before 4:30 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at US-29 after a call about shots fired. That's when officers found a gunshot victim with serious injuries. Police identified John Paul Christopher Walker, 42, as the victim in the shooting. Walker...
Person airlifted to hospital with a gunshot wound in Trinity: RCSO
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital due to a gunshot wound, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:06 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road. First responders came to the scene […]
Deputies pepper spray people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pepper spray was used at Southern Guilford High School on Friday. FOX8 is told deputies pepper sprayed people at the high school. However, few details are known about what led up to the incident and who exactly the pepper spray was used on. This is a developing story.
Juvenile injured in shooting on Spruce Street in Lexington, suspect at-large
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is injured following a shooting in Lexington late Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department. At around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers began to head to Spruce Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Shortly after getting the initial report, police got a call […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
wfmynews2.com
Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
Comments / 0