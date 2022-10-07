Read full article on original website
Sentinel
Six MCPS Schools Under Consideration for Renaming Due to Racist Namesakes
Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
etxview.com
Student school board member seeks legal recognition
ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
foxbaltimore.com
Families not satisfied with Maryland 529's temporary fix for frozen accounts
Maryland (WBFF) — Rolling out this week, a temporary fix for Maryland 529 account holders unable to unlock funds. As FOX 45 has been reporting for over a month now, about 30,000 college funds remain frozen as the state agency grapples with technical difficulties. The short-term solution may seem...
Georgetown Voice
Georgetown reinforces the gender binary, and so does its housing system
Content warning: Discussion of transphobia. Every Hoya deserves to feel at home on the Hilltop. But for many nonbinary and transgender students at Georgetown, gender-affirming living spaces can be hard to access. As it currently stands, Georgetown’s housing system is archaic, inaccessible, and puts transgender and nonbinary students at risk of physical and emotional harm. If Georgetown wants to be inclusive of all students, the university must adopt gender-inclusive housing policies, allowing students to live with others regardless of sex or gender identity.
Brandon Scott: To save lives from drug overdoses, Maryland must lead
Together and through a community lens, we can improve the health and wellbeing of our residents without criminalizing addiction. The post Brandon Scott: To save lives from drug overdoses, Maryland must lead appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Nottingham MD
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces opening of applications for $95 million to expand broadband access
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now open for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
fox5dc.com
Because Of You: Aja Forever Foundation
In this week's "Because Of You" segment, FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has the story of Kimberly McLeod of Clinton, Maryland who uses a life-changing event to turn her pain into purpose, founding the Aja Forever Foundation, to help others. To learn more about the foundation visit www.ajaforeverfoundation.org.
WTOP
Bowser continues review of DC deputy mayor charged with assault as residency questions grow
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said a review of all claims against Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart, including his compliance with the District’s residency requirement, is ongoing after he allegedly assaulted a man in Arlington, Virginia. During a news conference Friday, Bowser responded to reported concerns that Geldart...
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
Former Maryland Hospital Employee Sentenced After Raping Vulnerable Psychiatric Patients
A former employee of a Maryland psychiatric hospital convicted of sexually abusing a vulnerable patient has been sentenced to several decades in prison, authorities announce. Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 46, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 40 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release on Friday, Oct. 7, after being convicted of the crimes that took place in 2018 and 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of […]
Washington Examiner
Washington hospitals lost almost $2B in six months amidst staffing shortages
(The Center Square) – A staffing shortage is being cited as the biggest reason why hospitals across the state lost approximately $1.75 billion in the first six months of 2022. The Washington State Hospital Association put out alarming statistics for the current year at a press briefing. While the...
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
Washington Metro to begin issuing hefty fines to curb fare evasion
Passengers who attempt to ride public transit in Washington, D.C., without paying could be slapped with hefty fines to address $40 million in lost revenue, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced this week.
Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
