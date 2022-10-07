Discovery Cove was an amazing experience for my daughter’s 6th birthday! You get to have one-on-one interactions with dolphins and even take a ride with one. It’s an All-Inclusive resort where you swim with exotic fish, sting rays & sharks! You hand feed birds in their atrium, walk w/flamingos and everything is all you can eat and drink! Definitely one of the best places to go visit in Orlando. It’s a must!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO