wild941.com
Explore Discovery Cove’s All-Inclusive Resort Swimming With Dolphins
Living in the Tampa Bay area, taking a weekend trip to Orlando is super convenient and it gives you endless options. Since my family was celebrating my daughter’s 6th birthday I knew it was very important for me to do something memorable. The best place to make lasting memories is Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida!
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
click orlando
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for Brevard County residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon offer Brevard County residents discounted tickets during its 2022 Salute to Brevard event. Beginning Oct. 17, residents who show proof of residency can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
fox35orlando.com
Florida senior resident village unlivable after flooding from Ian
The floodwaters of Ian poured in the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. It has left many homes ruined and unlivable, which floors still wet and wall rotting.
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond
When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
wild941.com
Explore Discovery Cove With Meredith Swimming With Dolphins
Discovery Cove was an amazing experience for my daughter’s 6th birthday! You get to have one-on-one interactions with dolphins and even take a ride with one. It’s an All-Inclusive resort where you swim with exotic fish, sting rays & sharks! You hand feed birds in their atrium, walk w/flamingos and everything is all you can eat and drink! Definitely one of the best places to go visit in Orlando. It’s a must!
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
click orlando
Man arrested nearly a month after deadly shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting in early September. Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, was booked into the Orange County jail on Oct. 6, records show. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane...
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
click orlando
Man accused of handcuffing, robbing couple during violent Volusia County home invasion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A violent home invasion where a couple was handcuffed and threatened with a gun led to the arrest of a Kissimmee man, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Carmelo Cruz, 44, was arrested Monday. Deputies said the attack occurred on Sept. 23 when...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
Bobcat kills Lakeland royal swan sold in sale
On Monday, a bobcat killed Lilibet the swan, along with 15 ducks.
spacecoastdaily.com
Rockledge Woman Involved in Deadly Collision With Bicyclist in Saint Cloud
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. The bicyclist was struck and killed around 6:32 A.M by a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, who was...
click orlando
42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond man arrested after he was found living in someone's boat
5 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Weapons complaint. A witness called police after he saw someone in a vehicle fire five to six rounds from a passenger side window. According to an incident report, the witness saw a red Cadillac leaving the parking lot...
