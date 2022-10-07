ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Explore Discovery Cove’s All-Inclusive Resort Swimming With Dolphins

Living in the Tampa Bay area, taking a weekend trip to Orlando is super convenient and it gives you endless options. Since my family was celebrating my daughter’s 6th birthday I knew it was very important for me to do something memorable. The best place to make lasting memories is Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida!
Orlando Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Explore Discovery Cove With Meredith Swimming With Dolphins

Discovery Cove was an amazing experience for my daughter’s 6th birthday! You get to have one-on-one interactions with dolphins and even take a ride with one. It’s an All-Inclusive resort where you swim with exotic fish, sting rays & sharks! You hand feed birds in their atrium, walk w/flamingos and everything is all you can eat and drink! Definitely one of the best places to go visit in Orlando. It’s a must!
click orlando

Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
click orlando

42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond man arrested after he was found living in someone's boat

5 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Weapons complaint. A witness called police after he saw someone in a vehicle fire five to six rounds from a passenger side window. According to an incident report, the witness saw a red Cadillac leaving the parking lot...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

