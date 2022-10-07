ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
estero-fl.gov

Boil Water Notice lifted for the majority of Lee County Utilities service area; Town & River, North Trail RV, and Siesta Isles should continue to boil water

Lee County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary Boil Water Notice for 99% of the Lee County Utilities service area. Lee County Utilities provides services to more than 97,000 water connections, and less than 1% will remain on a boil water notice. A Boil Water Notice remains in place for (maps...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy