What’s the definition of “State Of Mind?” … The dictionary says, : a person’s emotional state : mood // He’s in a good/bad state of mind. But in real life it’s not that simple, right.? An emotional state and /or a mood doesn’t necessarily project a concentrated effort to achieve greatness…Or make a concentrated effort to succeed…A State of mind could be any variant, regardless of the situation; whether negative or positive. But when you hear the statement “State Of Mind,” it always has a do or die sentiment. There’s nothing in between. There’s no middle ground. You never hear anyone say, “Man, my state of mind right now is just to be average.” … So in point, the complexity of both mindsets, whether negative or positive, are for absolute action.

