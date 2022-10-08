Read full article on original website
Dre Wells Re-Releases ‘The Wave’ as an Instrumental Project
Dre Wells’ instrumental project “The Wave” has just splashed its way back onto streaming platforms. The project consists of 10 tracks produced by Dre Wells himself and it’s released through his label 758 Entertainment LLC. It was originally released in 2016 and had a few acapaellas which were later removed. Since switching distribution companies, he’s been actively releasing music and instrumentals which you can find on all platforms.
Prizm Drops Epic New Visual for ‘Tendencies’
Toronto has produced some major players in contemporary music throughout the last decade, and Prizm is proof that The 6 remains a hotspot for up-and-coming artists. His latest visual is for “Tendencies”, a steamy R&B cut that was featured on his debut EP “Eyes Wide Shut”. He borrows the title and even some hidden quotes and samples from Stanley Kubrick’s film of the same name, which ties in well with the theme of the song and EP as a whole.
Michael Monroe On Demolition 23.’s Debut Album, His Upcoming Documentary, Hanoi Rocks, Future Career Plans & More
Michael Monroe, who turned 60 in June, celebrated that birthday milestone in a big way last month. The focal point of a three-hour concert at Finland’s Helsinki Ice Hall, Monroe reunited the original line-up of Hanoi Rocks — one of Finland’s most significant rock bands of all time — for the first time since July 27th, 1982. An influential band on the Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Skid Row alike, Hanoi Rocks made classic rock and comic book website headlines earlier this year when the group’s legacy factored into dialogue by John Cena’s character in the HBO Max Original series Peacemaker.
Burning Starr’s Jack Starr On The New Album “Souls Of The Innocent,” Virgin Steele, Long Island’s Music Scene & More
The namesake of Jack Starr’s Burning Starr, Jack Starr first made international waves on the music scene as a co-founder of the hard rock band Virgin Steele. Starr parted ways with Virgin Steele in the early 1980s, kicking off a solo career with 1984’s Out Of The Darkness album alongside members of The Rods and Riot. Burning Starr officially launched with 1985’s full-length album Rock The American Way.
Indio Ink’s Hit Single ‘Runaway’ is About to be Your New Fall Anthem
Fall is here, and it’s high time you buttoned up your flannel shirt and got cozy by the bonfire with a brew in one hand and a Bluetooth speaker in the other. If you’re looking for something to blast from that speaker to set the vibes and get the entire backyard bumping, Indio Ink has you covered. Their new hit single “Runaway” is the perfect combo between euphoric guitar melodies and melancholy lyrics. It’s the ultimate song to cruise along with the windows down in the car and the crisp fall air on your face.
TINK Performs Her New Single ‘Switch’ on The Kelly Clarkson Show
R&B singer/songwriter TINK recently performed her new single “Switch,” off her latest album Pillow Talk via EMPIRE on The Kelly Clarkson’s show. The 16-track “Pillow Talk” project features artists 2 Chainz, TOOSI, Fabolous, G Herbo, Russ Muni Long, Layton Greene, and is executive produced by Hitmaka. “Pillow Talk” is a tour de force of Tink’s prowess as an R&B prodigy, encompassing technical elements of production, arrangements, and features and carefully balancing them against components such as exquisite lyricism and nuanced themes of being in love to self-love. From her early days signed with Timbaland and the restriction years of label politics, the 27-year-old star is now declaring her autonomy in her career, and proudly owns all of her masters/catalog.
Solochek’s New Single is in the Front Seat With ‘Drive’
There’s nothing quite lke the feeling of driving off in the middle of a balmy summer night on a road trip with your loved one. The fresh moonlit wind streaming through your hair and that sweet silent calm of the night is a real sense of freedom. Time seems to slow down on the road and all the stress from the daily grind fades with every passing mile. Doesn’t matter where you are going as long as it is away. Check out Solochek’s latest single “Drive”.
Marcus Jordan’s New Single Soars to #1 on Billboard Gospel Indicator Chart
Recording artist Marcus Jordan celebrates a new milestone, landing his first #1 on Gospel music radio charts, as his hit single “Call on the Name” hits #1 on the Billboard Gospel Indicator chart with an issue date of 10/8/2022. Released on Marcus’ independent record label, Marcus Jordan Music Group, “Call on the Name” has spent 18 weeks on Billboard Gospel Indicator’s Top 30. The song continues to climb the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart, maintaining a Top 30 position for a whopping 23 weeks, currently at #15. The song has also obtained a Top 15 position on Mediabase Gospel.
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour Petco Park San Diego, CA
What’s the definition of “State Of Mind?” … The dictionary says, : a person’s emotional state : mood // He’s in a good/bad state of mind. But in real life it’s not that simple, right.? An emotional state and /or a mood doesn’t necessarily project a concentrated effort to achieve greatness…Or make a concentrated effort to succeed…A State of mind could be any variant, regardless of the situation; whether negative or positive. But when you hear the statement “State Of Mind,” it always has a do or die sentiment. There’s nothing in between. There’s no middle ground. You never hear anyone say, “Man, my state of mind right now is just to be average.” … So in point, the complexity of both mindsets, whether negative or positive, are for absolute action.
