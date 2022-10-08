Tell me your whole inception into music — When did you first become interested in it? And, how did it all begin for CMT?. I was 10, a fan of Roger / Zapp and the whole vocoder / talk box music; Casio [keyboard] had a preset that was close to sounding like that…they would have keyboard displays at Macy’s, this particular…I would play on it every time I walked in. I asked my parents to get it for me for Christmas. Not taking piano lessons, a cousin of mine who was in a band that played funk covers like Parliament / Funkadelic, he sat me down to teach me how to play Prince “1999.” I took what I learned from the chords of that song and played by ear from there to learn other songs, joined a band with a couple of neighborhood friends, lasted about a year and started my love for deejaying; one RadioShack turntable and a Fisher stereo turntable with a RadioShack mixer. One of the guys in the band I was in name was Troy Lampkin [well known bass player who has played for Santana, Carl Wheeler, Sheila E., etcetera]…he and I took in the love of deejaying as well, and loved making beats. We would borrow friends’ Roland 909 to do our versions of famous Hip Hop songs, but would add a bass line to it. We recreated “Pee Wee (Herman’s) Dance,” and made it a love song called “Monica,” like LL Cool J’s “I Need Love.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO