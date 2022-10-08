Read full article on original website
Dj Vlad Interview: Uncovering the Journey of Pop Culture’s Leading Celebrity Interviewer | Vlad TV
The rare ability to connect audiences to their favorite celebrities is quite imperative. There are only a handful of people in the world who have the gift to seamlessly interview some of the most prominent celebrities of our generation. Arguably, the foremost person where celebrity interviews are concerned is none other than the legendary, Dj Vlad. He is a man who needs no introduction, and his phenomenal reputation precedes him. With each passing day, Dj Vlad is beginning to really establish himself as a perennial media mogul alongside names like Oprah Winfrey and Joe Rogan. He is also the founder & CEO of the globally acclaimed media conglomerate known as Vlad TV. The Hype Magazine’s Life & Style correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) had an interview with Dj Vlad (DV). Below are some excerpts from the interview.
Mena Suvari, Alexis Knapp, Sarah Grey & Director Kevin Lewis On The New Film “The Accursed,” Upcoming Work Projects & More
In the new film The Accursed, Elly (played by Sarah Grey) is asked by a family friend (played by Mena Suvari) to spend a few days looking after an elderly woman (played by Meg Foster) living in a remote cabin. Elly readily agrees thinking a short trip to the woods will be a nice escape. The cabin turns out to be anything but relaxing as Elly begins hallucinating in ways that blur reality with her dreams. As the visions take over, without giving away too much of the story, Elly realizes that she was lured there to the remote cabin by a demonic presence hiding inside of the woman just waiting to break free.
808SpinZ Shares New Single “DOTS” with KFamouz
Virginia-hailed producer 808SpinZ returns with new single “DOTS” ft. KFamouz, which shows a new side of his musical output – one that is impressively different from his previous releases. Serving as the first follow-up since his full-length 2020 project ‘B-Side,’ “DOTS” is also the lead single to his forthcoming project, ‘Love and Transactions,’ coming out October 21st, which features a stellar list of collaborators including Paris Bryant, 24Lefteye, Kfamouz, Wiardon, and more.
Frankie Quiñones On The Return Of “The Frankie Quiñones Show,” Working With iHeartMedia, Hulu’s “This Fool,” Stand-Up & More
Frankie Quiñones is a hard-working comedian, actor and creator who you may recognize from a variety of places. Beyond starring in the Hulu comedy This Fool as Luis, Quiñones recently appeared on FX’s What We Do In The Shadows and TBS’ The Dress Gang beyond voicing characters on the Cartoon Network’s Victor & Valentino and HBO Max’s Fired On Mars. Speaking of HBO Max, that channel featured a half-hour stand-up special starring Quiñones last year, as titled Superhomies.
Ghana’s Black Sherif Shares Emotion-laden Debut Album “The Villain I Never Was”
Ghanaian music act Black Sherif has shared his emotion-laden debut album, “The Villain I Never Was,” via Empire. Announcing that he’s ready for war with his new single, “Soja,” Blacko has poured everything into this album and it embodies all he stands for; originality, honesty, hope, pain, attention to detail and so much more. An incomparable voice, this is his time to take centre stage and he has confirmed through his jaw-dropping live performances and co-signs from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, that he is an artist on his way to greatness. Earlier this month the rising star announced his debut London show will be taking place at KOKO in Camden on October 25th followed by a show in New York on November 6th.
Dre Wells Re-Releases ‘The Wave’ as an Instrumental Project
Dre Wells’ instrumental project “The Wave” has just splashed its way back onto streaming platforms. The project consists of 10 tracks produced by Dre Wells himself and it’s released through his label 758 Entertainment LLC. It was originally released in 2016 and had a few acapaellas which were later removed. Since switching distribution companies, he’s been actively releasing music and instrumentals which you can find on all platforms.
I Just Rewatched The Entire "The Lord Of The Rings" Trilogy To Determine The Top 40 Most Epic Lines
"There is some good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it's worth fighting for."
‘The Crown’ Stars And Creatives “On Edge” As Date Nears For Filming Of Princess Diana’s Death In Paris
EXCLUSIVE: There’s anxiety behind the scenes on Netflix drama The Crown with stars, creatives and producers “on edge” as preparations are made to recreate the fateful moments that led to the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris twenty-five years ago. The majority of the scenes will be shot in two weeks with actress Elizabeth Debicki portraying Diana. Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, has made clear to this writer in past conversations that the crash itself will not be filmed. That fact was confirmed again to Deadline today by sources at Netflix. On August 31, 1997, Diana and boyfriend...
Grace Van Patten On The Hulu Series “Tell Me Lies” & More
The new Hulu series Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. The series — which premiered last month — stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Branden Cook, Sonia Mena, Catherine Missal, Benjamin Wadsworth, Spencer House and Alicia Crowder.
MTV Names JVKE as Global PUSH Artist for the Month of October
MTV PUSH has named viral sensation JVKE as the featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of October. JVKE started his journey to becoming an artist by remixing popular TikTok sounds with his elementary school music teacher mom, which then resulted in huge content creators such as Charli D’Amelio using his sounds. His latest album release is meant to tell the story of his first relationship, capturing the emotions of falling in love, heartbreak, sadness, and eventually falling out of love. JVKE joins MTV Push to talk about the musical inspirations he found on his brother’s iPod, his plans for touring, and the process behind capturing his emotions through his music.
Prizm Drops Epic New Visual for ‘Tendencies’
Toronto has produced some major players in contemporary music throughout the last decade, and Prizm is proof that The 6 remains a hotspot for up-and-coming artists. His latest visual is for “Tendencies”, a steamy R&B cut that was featured on his debut EP “Eyes Wide Shut”. He borrows the title and even some hidden quotes and samples from Stanley Kubrick’s film of the same name, which ties in well with the theme of the song and EP as a whole.
Minnie Merda: Femme Fatale
“Put You Thru Hell” comes courtesy of the Death Row Summer compilation, while “Bang Bang” is featured on the motion picture soundtrack to Netflix’s Snoop, Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco starring, Day Shift — How did you even manage to land these placements?. The team...
Skid Row’s Dave “Snake” Sabo On The New Album “The Gang’s All Here,” New Singer Erik Grönwall
Last month Skid Row released the impressive music video for its new single “Time Bomb.” The track comes from Skid Row’s forthcoming Nick Raskulinecz-produced album The Gang’s All Here, which is due for release via EarMUSIC on October 14, 2022. Its video wasco-directed by acclaimed director Dale “Rage” Resteghini (Five Finger Death Punch, Guns N Roses) and co-founding Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan and notably utilizes the brand-new Arri Alexa 35 and handcrafted MasterBuilt Classic Lenses.
CMT Miraculous: On A Higher Frequency
Tell me your whole inception into music — When did you first become interested in it? And, how did it all begin for CMT?. I was 10, a fan of Roger / Zapp and the whole vocoder / talk box music; Casio [keyboard] had a preset that was close to sounding like that…they would have keyboard displays at Macy’s, this particular…I would play on it every time I walked in. I asked my parents to get it for me for Christmas. Not taking piano lessons, a cousin of mine who was in a band that played funk covers like Parliament / Funkadelic, he sat me down to teach me how to play Prince “1999.” I took what I learned from the chords of that song and played by ear from there to learn other songs, joined a band with a couple of neighborhood friends, lasted about a year and started my love for deejaying; one RadioShack turntable and a Fisher stereo turntable with a RadioShack mixer. One of the guys in the band I was in name was Troy Lampkin [well known bass player who has played for Santana, Carl Wheeler, Sheila E., etcetera]…he and I took in the love of deejaying as well, and loved making beats. We would borrow friends’ Roland 909 to do our versions of famous Hip Hop songs, but would add a bass line to it. We recreated “Pee Wee (Herman’s) Dance,” and made it a love song called “Monica,” like LL Cool J’s “I Need Love.”
Burning Starr’s Jack Starr On The New Album “Souls Of The Innocent,” Virgin Steele, Long Island’s Music Scene & More
The namesake of Jack Starr’s Burning Starr, Jack Starr first made international waves on the music scene as a co-founder of the hard rock band Virgin Steele. Starr parted ways with Virgin Steele in the early 1980s, kicking off a solo career with 1984’s Out Of The Darkness album alongside members of The Rods and Riot. Burning Starr officially launched with 1985’s full-length album Rock The American Way.
TINK Performs Her New Single ‘Switch’ on The Kelly Clarkson Show
R&B singer/songwriter TINK recently performed her new single “Switch,” off her latest album Pillow Talk via EMPIRE on The Kelly Clarkson’s show. The 16-track “Pillow Talk” project features artists 2 Chainz, TOOSI, Fabolous, G Herbo, Russ Muni Long, Layton Greene, and is executive produced by Hitmaka. “Pillow Talk” is a tour de force of Tink’s prowess as an R&B prodigy, encompassing technical elements of production, arrangements, and features and carefully balancing them against components such as exquisite lyricism and nuanced themes of being in love to self-love. From her early days signed with Timbaland and the restriction years of label politics, the 27-year-old star is now declaring her autonomy in her career, and proudly owns all of her masters/catalog.
Solochek’s New Single is in the Front Seat With ‘Drive’
There’s nothing quite lke the feeling of driving off in the middle of a balmy summer night on a road trip with your loved one. The fresh moonlit wind streaming through your hair and that sweet silent calm of the night is a real sense of freedom. Time seems to slow down on the road and all the stress from the daily grind fades with every passing mile. Doesn’t matter where you are going as long as it is away. Check out Solochek’s latest single “Drive”.
Michael Monroe On Demolition 23.’s Debut Album, His Upcoming Documentary, Hanoi Rocks, Future Career Plans & More
Michael Monroe, who turned 60 in June, celebrated that birthday milestone in a big way last month. The focal point of a three-hour concert at Finland’s Helsinki Ice Hall, Monroe reunited the original line-up of Hanoi Rocks — one of Finland’s most significant rock bands of all time — for the first time since July 27th, 1982. An influential band on the Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Skid Row alike, Hanoi Rocks made classic rock and comic book website headlines earlier this year when the group’s legacy factored into dialogue by John Cena’s character in the HBO Max Original series Peacemaker.
Meet Rising Rapper CARROT$
We’re seeing many artists taking the path to success and the latest one on our radar is CARROT$. CARROT$ is an upcoming artist who creates a variety of Hip Hop music from trap to Indie to even R&B and it is clear he is showing no sign of slowing down. The rapper has been consistently honing his musical craft and evolving his sound for numerous years. Keep a close eye on CARROT$ as he is certainly interesting and working to be one of the most well-known rappers worldwide.
Jay Critch – “Lefty” ft. Rich The Kid
With a brusque Brooklyn brogue and an unflappable demeanor, Jay Critch commands a loyal following in his home borough and beyond. Connecting with his mentor and frequent collaborator Rich The Kid for only the second time since 2019, Critch shares “Lefty,” his new video single. An atmospheric banger that recalls the duo’s acclaimed work on the Rich Forever series of mixtapes, the Timothy On The Beat-produced track finds the two rappers ping-ponging back and forth, each trying to outdo the other’s flexes. While Rich touts his brand new Maybach and the half-a-mil watch on his left wrist, Critch quiets down his haters with money talk.
