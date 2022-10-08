Read full article on original website
Related
These high school "classics" have been taught for generations — could they be on their way out?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," "Julius Caesar" and "Macbeth"; John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men"; F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and William Golding's "The Lord of the Flies."
Opinion: The Christian Community Creates Conflict with the LGBTQ Community
Sometimes people harbor stunning misconceptions about the way the world works. First of all, same-sex marriage is legal in the United States of America. That’s the law and everybody needs to respect the law.
Superhero La Borinqueña a celebration of women's rights, diversity
NEW YORK -- For Hispanic Heritage Month, we're introducing you to a superhero unlike any other. Her name is "La Borinqueña." CBS2's Lisa Rozner shows us how she became a symbol of pride years after she was brought to life in a Williamsburg studio. La Borinqueña represents all the women who've made a difference in graphic novelist and philanthropist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez's life. "They were always the heroes in my life. These were attorneys, these are school educators," said Miranda-Rodriguez.The Williamsburg resident grew up in New York City and Puerto Rico. He told us La Borinqueña was born from an exhibit dedicated to her...
moderncampground.com
RVWA Announces The Finalists Of The Lifetime Achievement Award
During the inaugural RV Women’s Alliance Educational Symposium next week, the RV Women’s Alliance (RVWA) will recognize the Trailblazers of the RV Industry at the Awards Dinner. The RVWA Trailblazer Award For Lifetime Achievement recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the RV industry’s advancement while also...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
elearningindustry.com
Learning Experience Design For Dummies
What is learning experience design already? We could talk about ADDIE or other models but that's just more technical words. In a nutshell, learning experience design is the science behind planning an engaging learning experience. It is the art and science of transforming learning from feeling like a chore to something fun, engaging, and impactful!
Comments / 0