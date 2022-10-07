ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goxavier.com

Late Goal Lifts Musketeers Past Villanova, 2-1

VILLANOVA, Pa. - Nicolas Hald Willumsen's goal in the 89th minute at Villanova gave the Xavier men's soccer team a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Musketeers remain unbeaten on the year with an 8-0-4 (2-0-3 BIG EAST) record, while the Wildcats dropped to 5-4-2 (2-2-1 BIG EAST). Xavier's 12-match...
goxavier.com

Men's Golf Plays Host to Xavier Invitational

CINCINNATI - Xavier men's golf continues its fall season by playing host to the Xavier Invitational on Oct. 10-11. The two-day tournament is being held at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Oct. 10-11 - Xavier Invitational. TPC River's Bend - Par 72 - 7,180 Yards. Live Scoring...
goxavier.com

Swimming Wraps Up Action at Akron Zips Classic

AKRON, Ohio – Xavier men's and women's swimming collected four event championships on the final day of the Akron Zips Classic. Xavier remains at home to host an Alumni Meet next week, set for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. The Musketeers will next face outside competition on Saturday, October 29, when Xavier takes on Denison, set for a 1:00 p.m. start.
