AKRON, Ohio – Xavier men's and women's swimming collected four event championships on the final day of the Akron Zips Classic. Xavier remains at home to host an Alumni Meet next week, set for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. The Musketeers will next face outside competition on Saturday, October 29, when Xavier takes on Denison, set for a 1:00 p.m. start.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO