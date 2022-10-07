Read full article on original website
ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
Teen Sports and Mental Health
We know the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many of us, especially teens. Now new research from the American Academy Of Pediatrics conference shows kids who had their sports seasons canceled suffered significantly during that time.
parentherald.com
Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?
Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
psychologytoday.com
Why Learning From Our Emotions Requires Resisting Talk of Diagnoses
Being open and listening to our emotions presupposes they have something valuable to say to us and about us. And they do. Yet, as suggested by the rash of self-diagnosing, many seem eager to adopt the flat, homogenous language of symptoms and disorders. This abstract language displaces our rich emotion...
verywellhealth.com
How to Overcome a Love Addiction
Love addiction, or pathological love, is a controversial term for when a person becomes unhealthily attached to romantic love. Love addiction is associated with codependency or insecure attachment. While not an "official" diagnosis, it may be considered part of a larger addictive behavioral pattern. This article discusses the signs and...
Vox
The sleep advice no one tells you
If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
The CEO of a mental health startup, who has spent 9,000 hours meditating, shares other ways he de-stresses
Today’s CEOs are facing innumerable challenges: a global pandemic and a sea change in how and where employees want to show up for work, just to name a few. For leaders, the pressure has never been higher. How do they mitigate it? In our new series, we ask executives about their day-to-day wellness habits to gain insight into the tactics they use to minimize stress and maintain their well-being.
Psychologists plan new ways of counseling for Black mental health
Shawnté Elbert, associate vice president for health and well-being, presenting ways Counseling and Consultation Service are catering to students of color. Credit Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.
MedicalXpress
Study discovers a class of meditative practices that produces different effects from mindfulness-related meditation
Mindfulness studies have long dominated our understanding of the neurobiology of meditation, with practitioners of mindfulness-related meditation taught to be vigilant of the content of their thoughts so as to experience relaxation and stress reduction to improve attention and focus. A recent study led by Associate Professor Maria Kozhevnikov from...
Parents Magazine
What Is Touch Therapy and Why Your Kid Might Need It
As a nurse, I care for kids with cancer. As they navigate their journeys to well-being, these kids are still living their lives. They are laughing and crying. They are making mistakes and learning from them. They are growing up and, like every other kid, they experience the physical and emotional consequences of bumping up against life's challenges.
Harvard Health
Building ‘bravery muscles’ to fight rising anxiety among kids
Amid the ongoing mental health crisis among America’s youth, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued a draft recommendation earlier this year that physicians begin screening children as young as 8 for anxiety. R. Meredith Elkins, an instructor in psychology in Harvard Medical School’s Psychiatry Department and co-director of McLean Hospital’s McLean Anxiety Mastery Program, which treats children ages 6 to 19, said enhanced screening will allow kids access to proven, effective treatments, while ignoring it can cause the condition to worsen and lead to other mental health ills. She also notes that a complicating factor in this problem, as well as the nation’s overall dilemma, is the current shortage of youth mental health care providers. Interview was edited for clarity and length.
MedicalXpress
How an addicted brain works
Addiction is now understood to be a brain disease. Whether it's alcohol, prescription pain pills, nicotine, gambling, or something else, overcoming an addiction isn't as simple as just stopping or exercising greater control over impulses. That's because addiction develops when the pleasure circuits in the brain get overwhelmed, in a...
studyfinds.org
Half of Americans claim their family or friends have body shamed them
NEW YORK — Almost four in five Americans (78%) say it is possible to love your body and still want to lose weight, according to a new survey of 2,000 respondents. Despite this, about half (51%) also feel they’ve experienced body shame due to their weight, most commonly from a friend (51%), partner or spouse (46%), family member (45%), or doctor (40%).
IFLScience
New Theory Of Consciousness Could Explain Why We Eat Huge Amounts Without Stopping
A new theory of consciousness (that is, how we perceive ourselves and the world around us) has been proposed, in which our brains aren’t actually actively aware of our surroundings, instead processing subconscious memories developed just half a second ago. A team of researchers from Boston University believe their new theory could explain why dieting and impulsive behaviors are so difficult to resist, as well as explain phenomena that cannot be explained with current theories.
MedicalXpress
Researching depression in low-income women
The importance of addressing depression among low-income women in multiple contexts is a theme of recent research by April Ivey, GRS'22, Professor Jacqueline Corcoran, and others at Penn's School of Social Policy & Practice (SP2). Dr. Ivey, a recent graduate of SP2's Doctorate in Clinical Social Work (DSW) program, gathered...
archyworldys.com
Why do rest and sleep quality influence mental health?
Rest is an elementary factor in human life. It directly influences health and has a positive impact, especially in the mood. It becomes a key principle to have enough strength to face a day of work, study or the performance of any physical and intellectual activity. It can be said that it is one of the basic pillars to have an adequate and fruitful vital development.
Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs – all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been affected by anxiety during the pandemic, especially while under lockdown. Our research shows some families were particularly vulnerable. Those who experienced financial strain, poor quality housing, loneliness, pre-existing mental health problems, and couple conflict reported worse child and parent mental health over time. Families and children who have struggled during the...
ADDitude
Generation AnXiety: Findings on ADHD & the Mental Health Crisis
Mood swings. Sleep disturbances. Deteriorating relationships. Worsening grades. Total lack of interest in recreational activities. These are among the troubling behaviors observed by more than half of caregivers since the start of the pandemic, according to a new ADDitude survey on the mental health of youth with ADHD. Our 1,187...
