BOSTON - Cities in several parts of the nation have placed bans or restrictions on plastic utensils and straws. Now some businesses are offering a plastic alternative, utensils that are edible. The Boston-area company Edibles by Jack makes spoons which come in 18 flavors from savory to sweet. The spoons are used by restaurants and caterers to serve up bite-sized appetizers. "People are choosing these products because the client themselves wants something sustainable, wants something fun that elevates their menu," says Edibles By Jack co-owner Charlton Becker. Catering company Bartleby & Sage says the spoons are not only tasty...

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO