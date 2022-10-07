Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!Optopolis
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Related
oilcity.news
Beartooth Highway closes for winter Tuesday; wind closures on I-80 amid 60 mph gusts; snow in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Highway 212, also known as the Beartooth Highway, was closed for the season on Monday between Red Lodge and Cooke City, Montana, according to Yellowstone National Park. A portion of the closed section of the Beartooth Highway goes through Wyoming and will be closed until...
capcity.news
High wind warning for Cheyenne residents today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind warning is in effect for Cheyenne and the surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 11, will be mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees. There will be a west wind of 15–20 mph before wind speeds increase to 25–30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. There will be a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m., with areas of frost between 2 and 3 a.m. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 35. Winds will begin in the north at 20–25 mph before becoming west-northwest at 10–15 mph after midnight.
capcity.news
Laramie County residents gather to speak out against annexations in south Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council Chambers were full of residents from both the city and the county who are against recent annexations and any possible annexations in the future. During the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, the council had a public hearing for 1,280 acres...
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Cheyenne offers form for voluntary annexation following petition against it
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now offering a voluntary annexation form for those interested in having their property fall within city boundaries. The move is the latest toward the city’s annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties of unincorporated land that, although surrounded by city boundaries, do not receive city services.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Good weather to continue today in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It will be another sunny day in Cheyenne, according to the National Weather Service. From today to Friday, the only chance of precipitation will come Tuesday night, though even then the day is expected to be mostly sunny until the chance rolls in in the late evening.
Laramie County Sheriff: Local Diabetic Runaway Needs Insulin Pump
UPDATE:The sheriff's office says Tristan has been found and is safe,. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. That's according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Tristan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?
The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
thecheyennepost.com
New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol
We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
kunc.org
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Porch Pirate
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent theft of a generator from someone's porch. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The suspect [shown in the video below], left the passenger side of a mid-to-late 2000s model Silver Ford Focus, went up on the porch, and took the generator. The generator was a Champion Model 4375 W.
oilcity.news
Laramie police announce arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Laramie Police Department announced two recent arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents. 58-year-old Michael Yeaman, an Idaho resident, was arrested Monday. On Sunday, Oct. 2, Laramie police were dispatched to a report of an assault on the 1800 block of West Curtis Street.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
Cheyenne Police Release Statement On Man’s Death Near Viaduct
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a brief statement on the death of a man on Sept. 30 near the Central Avenue viaduct. CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas gave Townsquare Media of Cheyenne this statement following inquiries prompted by social media posts over the past few days:. ''On September 30 at...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Philip Dustin Reed, 53 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Firearms, fentanyl, and $44K; drug bust lands 5 suspects in custody
A long-term narcotics investigation, led by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and named "Operation Buy-In," has resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of an alarming amount of illegal drugs.
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
Comments / 0