Notre Dame football: Recent ranking show how worthless they are
The Notre Dame football team continues to be unranked despite three straight victories, as rankings continue to show how worthless they are. On Saturday night, the Notre Dame football team took on the No. 16 team in the country in the BYU Cougars. For the Irish, this was a chance to get back on the national scene, as they had not received a single AP Poll vote in the previous three weeks.
hometownnewsnow.com
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City
(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Loss To Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS – No. 16 BYU suffered its second loss of the season in a defeat at Allegiant Stadium to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, October 8. Notre Dame...
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
abc57.com
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa
WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend
The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Marian and South Bend St. Joseph.
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
abc57.com
Police identify man who was shot and killed off Indiana Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police have identified the man who was shot Thursday afternoon near Indiana Avenue. The victim has died of his injuries. When police arrived to the 700 block of W. Indiana Avenue, they located 30-year-old Domenik Briggs, who had been shot. Briggs was taken to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Republicans to Cross Over at Ballot Box
(La Porte County, IN) - It appears some Republicans are rallying behind Democrat La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake in his bid for reelection. “Republicans for Lake” is a political action committee formed by La Porte resident Rick Kentaft. Kentaft said Lake is most qualified for the job and his opponent, Republican Sean Fagan, lacks experience handling criminal cases. He also disagreed with Fagan’s belief that a prosecutor needs to be out fighting crime.
abc57.com
Firefighters investigating fire at Polito's Pizza
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at Polito's Pizza on Saturday, October 8. It started around 10:25 a.m. No one was injured because of the fire and firefighters say the building only had smoke damage.
rvbusiness.com
WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ
Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
WTHR
Police: Suspect in Angola double murder killed in shootout
ANGOLA, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a homicide suspect on the south side of Angola early Sunday. Police have not shared identities of three men who died, one of whom was the suspect in the shooting deaths of the other two.
hometownnewsnow.com
Barber Charged with Selling Fentanyl
(La Porte, IN) - A local barber is accused of doing more than just cutting hair for a living. Angel Duarte is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing with fentanyl. The 32-year-old La Porte man was arrested Wednesday. According to court documents, he was caught selling $240 in...
WNDU
South Bend Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight shots fired call
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An overnight shooting on the 200 block of Calvert St. left multiple houses and vehicles damaged around 3:30 A.M. Saturday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter notification, and while responding to that first call they responded another ShotsSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 7, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 7, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Shaquwan Coalmon is wanted for Domestic Battery. Hardin Lanier, Jr. is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of...
WWMTCw
Man charged on two separate offenses, assaults guard in Cass County jail
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Paris Bradford not only comprised the safety of jail guards, but the safety of other inmates and himself, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. Bradford appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault of a prison employee and two counts of resisting and...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart police looking for three suspects in connection to theft, fraud at local businesses
The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in these photos (below) as part of an investigation into theft and fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also...
