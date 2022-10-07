ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Upworthy

A mom describes her tween son's brain. It's a must-read for all parents.

An anonymous mother posted a question to Quora, a website where people can ask questions and other people can answer them. This mother wrote:. How do I tell my wonderful 11 year old son, (in a way that won't tear him down), that the way he has started talking to me (disrespectfully) makes me not want to be around him (I've already told him the bad attitude is unacceptable)?
People

Hocus Pocus 2 Parents Guide: What to Know Before Watching with Your Kids

Though Hocus Pocus 2 is rated PG, there are some scenes that could be deemed too scary for young kids Hocus Pocus 2 is giving '90s kids all the nostalgia, but is the movie actually suitable for kids?  Set almost 30 years after the original 1993 film, the sequel follows the infamous Sanderson sisters as they are magically revived by a Black Flame Candle.  Though the film is rated PG, it does feature some content that could prove to be too mature for young audiences, including a few instances...
epicstream.com

The Flash Receives Conflicting Production Reports

It goes without saying that The Flash has long been plagued with controversies and while it looked for a time that the Ezra Miller-led project will get axed under the Warner Bros. Discovery banner, the DC Extended Universe project will indeed be moving forward despite the actor's most recent personal troubles. Now, a new report confirms that the film has in fact undergone reshoots, hence the reason for its theatrical release being pushed back to next year.
Someecards

Aunt makes 4 yo nephew cry so SIL gets revenge by embarrassing her the same way.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for doing the same thing to my sister-in-law that she does to my son?. So background: I (32f) have a brother, "Dave" (35m), who's married to "Sarah" (29f). They don't have children yet. I have a son who just turned four and a three-month-old daughter with my husband (39m). My husband and I live in Belgium most of the time, but we travel back to visit my family about once a month (in England).
msn.com

The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk

Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
intheknow.com

Family member ‘snaps’ at sister-in-law for not realizing ‘how privileged’ she is

A woman called out her sister-in-law for being “privileged” — and now, there’s family drama. She shared the incident on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her husband’s brother Andrew is married to Ashley. Andrew and Ashley have a full-time housekeeper, Nora. When Nora was away for the week, Ashley complained about how difficult managing things was. This prompted the Reddit poster to snap at Ashley.
tatler.com

What is the ‘incurable addiction’ of high society?

Dressed in their finest tweeds and vintage waders, 14 men and women pose for a photograph. Behind them, the glorious river Alness. You could be forgiven for thinking this was a shoot, apart from one critical detail: the lady taking the pictures (me) had not been threatened with a lawsuit should any of them find their way to the internet.
Someecards

High school bully bride seeks advice after bridesmaid/victim roasts her at wedding.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for confronting a close friend after she recounted her bullying experience from me on my wedding day?. I (28F) just recently got married last week. And from the title of this post, you can see that I am not really the best person. I have a close friend who we'll call Jana (28F). Jana and I have not always been friends.
