Huntsville, TX

News Channel 25

Beto O’Rourke wants to end the STAAR tests. Here’s why he can’t.

Beto O’Rourke’s vows to cancel the STAAR test are untenable since state and federal law preclude him from eliminating the standardized testing program on his own. In appeals to students, teachers and education activists, O’Rourke — the Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate — has repeatedly promised to do away with the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness if he’s elected governor in November. O’Rourke considers the standardized tests a waste of valuable teaching time and a drain on state education funds, a claim that many education advocates have made for years.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
Chron.com

Beto O'Rourke shows up for endorsement from The Chicks at Houston show

The celebrity endorsements for Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke just keep piling up. During their concert Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, The Chicks, née Dixie Chicks, encouraged their fans to vote to make O'Rourke the next governor of the Lone Star State for the sake of women's rights.
Tom Handy

This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas

Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
EL PASO, TX
KWTX

Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police have arrested an Texas A&M student following a wave of vandalism Saturday morning at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Police tell KBTX Kobe Mcadoo, 20, was extremely intoxicated when he busted a window in an attempt to set a fire...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
WGNO

‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
KLTV

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX

