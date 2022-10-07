Read full article on original website
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name. by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
Beto O’Rourke wants to end the STAAR tests. Here’s why he can’t.
Beto O’Rourke’s vows to cancel the STAAR test are untenable since state and federal law preclude him from eliminating the standardized testing program on his own. In appeals to students, teachers and education activists, O’Rourke — the Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate — has repeatedly promised to do away with the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness if he’s elected governor in November. O’Rourke considers the standardized tests a waste of valuable teaching time and a drain on state education funds, a claim that many education advocates have made for years.
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Beto O'Rourke shows up for endorsement from The Chicks at Houston show
The celebrity endorsements for Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke just keep piling up. During their concert Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, The Chicks, née Dixie Chicks, encouraged their fans to vote to make O'Rourke the next governor of the Lone Star State for the sake of women's rights.
TAB announces 'Best Companies to Work for in Texas' 2022: Is your workplace on the list?
The Texas Association of Business (TAB) just released the 2022 rankings for the Best Companies to Work for in Texas, a survey competition recognizing the best workplace cultures. CBS Austin's Allison Miller had the pleasure of announcing the winners at the annual gala at the JW Marriot. “Culture is key...
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police have arrested an Texas A&M student following a wave of vandalism Saturday morning at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Police tell KBTX Kobe Mcadoo, 20, was extremely intoxicated when he busted a window in an attempt to set a fire...
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the...
New guidelines cause unprecedented surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Brazoria, Galveston, Harris county
The percentage of rejected mail-in ballots dropped in the following May runoff elections as election officials adapted to new guidelines as well as eligible mail-in voters, who must be either at least 65 years old, sick, disabled, out of the country or other criteria. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections have...
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
Political consultant in Harris county convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A political consultant was convicted Friday for a failed scheme intended to affect the the outcome of the race for Texas House of Representatives District 132 during the 2020 election cycle, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “At a time when threats against...
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' u-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
NYC mayor asks El Paso to stop busing migrants
New York City had more than 61,000 individuals — almost 20,000 of them children — in its shelter system, including homeless New Yorkers and thousands of asylum-seekers who were bused there from all over the country, Adams said.
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
