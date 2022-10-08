ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
CLEVELAND, OH
Reports: Browns Acquire Pro Bowl LB In Trade

Deion Jones was a 2nd round draft selection (52nd overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 out of LSU. Jones was 3rd in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Joey Bosa and Jalen Ramsey. In 2017 he earned a Pro Bowl selection. Still just 27 years old, Jones has appeared in 85 games (83 starts) for the Falcons. Throughout his career, he’s accumulated 652 tackles, 11 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k

The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Odell Beckham Jr. targets mid-November return

For the second straight year, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have a chance to pick a potentially winning horse roughly halfway through the race. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Beckham is targeting a mid-November return to play. The questions becomes, as it was a year ago, where he’ll play.
NFL
49ers Make Five Roster Moves

49ers signed DL Akeem Spence to their active roster. 49ers activated DB Jimmie Ward from injured reserve. 49ers placed OL Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster. Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in...
NFL
Report: Panthers 'likely' to only pay Matt Rhule for rest of season

Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC

