The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
‘Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!’ OBJ Responds with Wish List
Yes, maybe it’s time to disconnect OBJ from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals Five NFL Teams He’d Sign With Upon Return
When Odell Beckham Jr. decides he’s ready to return to the NFL, only a few teams will be in the running. The wide receiver appeared to reveal which franchises he’s most interested in signing with upon his return to the league. Beckham is currently a free agent after...
Reports: Browns Acquire Pro Bowl LB In Trade
Deion Jones was a 2nd round draft selection (52nd overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 out of LSU. Jones was 3rd in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Joey Bosa and Jalen Ramsey. In 2017 he earned a Pro Bowl selection. Still just 27 years old, Jones has appeared in 85 games (83 starts) for the Falcons. Throughout his career, he’s accumulated 652 tackles, 11 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks.
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart on Kenny Pickett’s Impressive Debut: “He’s Ready” For Week 5
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was most impressed with rookie Kenny Pickett’s ability to get the Steelers a 10-point lead over the New York Jets that disappeared at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as the Steelers fell 24-20. “When you get your team up 20-10, now it’s time to...
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
Giants’ Daboll Won’t Rule Out Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
Could there be a happy reunion on the way in New York?
Steelers “Physically Overmatched” According To PFT But Rookie Kenny Pickett’s Swagger Could Be Difference In Week 5 Matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been AFC royalty since they hired Chuck Noll to start the 1969 season. Contrary to popular opinion, they have not always been great or even good since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. The Steelers have been competitive most seasons and even in some of the down...
Watch Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Nick Chubb and others Browns arrive for the Chargers game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for their rematch with the Chargers, who beat them 47-42 last season at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are 2-2 and looking to get over .500. The Browns will have Garrett,...
Odell Beckham Jr. Sets Timeline for Signing With Team, per Report
The veteran wide receiver is currently a free agent rehabbing from a knee injury.
Odell Beckham Jr. Sign Wish: 5 Teams Include Rams, Not Cowboys As Injured WR Plans Return
Is Odell Beckham Jr. a sure-fire lock to re-join the Los Angeles Rams?
Odell Beckham Jr. targets mid-November return
For the second straight year, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have a chance to pick a potentially winning horse roughly halfway through the race. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Beckham is targeting a mid-November return to play. The questions becomes, as it was a year ago, where he’ll play.
Browns get DE Jadeveon Clowney Back Against Chargers
Cleveland Browns will have pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney back against the Los Angeles Chargers.
49ers Make Five Roster Moves
49ers signed DL Akeem Spence to their active roster. 49ers activated DB Jimmie Ward from injured reserve. 49ers placed OL Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster. Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in...
Rutgers HC Greg Schiano uses controversial strategy at end of loss to Nebraska
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is known to compete until the very final second and he doesn’t care what unwritten football rules he violates in the process. We saw that during his NFL career and again on Friday night during a 14-13 loss to Nebraska. With just 46 second...
Report: Panthers 'likely' to only pay Matt Rhule for rest of season
Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
