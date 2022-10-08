The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released girls soccer postseason seeds and brackets for the upcoming state tournament. Here are schedules for districts including Toledo-area teams. DIVISION I AT SYLVANIA Oct. 19■ No. 15 Sandusky at No. 1 Perrysburg■ No. 10 Bowling Green at No. 8 Findlay■ No. 15 Bowsher at No. 2 Northview■ No. 12 Springfield at No. 7 Ashland

OHIO STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO