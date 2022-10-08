Read full article on original website
Come on Red Roses! Princess of Wales represents England in Zara blazer and says she'll be 'setting her alarm early' to cheer on women's team in a video message wishing them luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2022 in New Zealand
The Princess of Wales has said she will be setting her alarm early to wake up in time for England Women's rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn. Kate, a patron of England Rugby since earlier this year, sent a video message to...
Soccer-Holders Italy face England in Euro 2024 qualifying
FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle.
UEFA・
England’s impressive 23-match unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman
England added another impressive notch to their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman with Friday night’s win over the United States.Lauren Hemp’s opener and Georgia Stanway’s penalty saw off the reigning world champions to make it 23 games without defeat for Wiegman, along the way winning the Lionesses’ first major trophy at Euro 2022.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the impressive run.World Cup qualifyingIt took just 12 minutes for Ella Toone to score the first goal of Wiegman’s reign, and seven more followed before the opening World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia was out.There were 10 in the return...
France 24
England's Shadoff takes wire-to-wire LPGA Mediheal title
Shadoff fired a one-under par 71 to finish 72 holes on 15-under 273 for a one-stroke victory at The Saticoy Club in Somis, west of Los Angeles. The 34-year-old Briton made her victory breakthrough in her 246th career LPGA start. "Surreal," Shadoff said of the feeling. "I've waited a long...
GOLF・
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup 2022: New Zealand draw, group, squad, results, road to the final
New Zealand will go into this year's Rugby League World Cup among the favourites for the tournament, as they look to lift the trophy for just the second time. The Kiwis will be coached by Michael Maguire, and will share Group C with Lebanon, Ireland and Jamaica. Here's the full...
Sophie Ingle calls on Wales to believe they can achieve World Cup dream
Wales face Switzerland with a place at the World Cup finals on the line while Scotland take on the Republic of Ireland
England vs Czech Republic: Talking points ahead of friendly in Brighton
England host the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday as they look to build on their impressive 2-1 victory over the United States on Friday.It was the first time England had won against the world champions since 2017 and extended their unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman to 23 games – including 21 victories.Here we take a look at some of the talking points ahead of the Czech Republic clash.Will the manager rotate the squad?Wiegman is usually unwilling to make changes to her preferred line-up, having stuck with the same starting XI for all of the Women’s Euros....
Euro 2024 qualification draw: England get Italy again; Spain face Scotland
Updates from the qualification draw for Euro 2024.
European roundup: Argentina’s Paulo Dybala set to miss World Cup with injury
Roma’s Argentina forward Paulo Dybala suffered a serious injury in the 2-1 home win over Lecce and may not be fit by the end of the year, José Mourinho said on Sunday. Dybala was substituted straight after scoring the winning penalty in the 48th minute, leaving the pitch with what appeared to be a muscle problem. Medical staff put ice on his left thigh.
BBC
England 53-45 Uganda: Roses secure series victory in London
England wrapped up the series victory over Uganda with a 53-45 win in game two of the three-match series at the Copper Box in London. Jess Thirlby's young side put in a strong third-quarter performance to lay the platform for victory. "For a young, inexperienced team to get a series...
ESPN
UK bans 1,300 fans from England, Wales at World Cup
More than 1,300 fans from England and Wales with banning orders will not be allowed to travel to Qatar for this year's World Cup, the United Kingdom's Home Office has said. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The new measures, which come into effect from Friday, prevent...
BBC
Men's T20 World Cup: Heinrich Malan 'breath of fresh air’ for Ireland - Lorcan Tucker
Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker has praised the impact of new coach Heinrich Malan before the T20 World Cup in Australia. Malan, who replaced Graham Ford in the post in January, is preparing the team for their group stage opener against Zimbabwe in Hobart on Monday. "Heinrich has been a breath...
European champ Italy draws England in Euro 2024 qualifying
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — At a time when UEFA is considering changes to revive interest in European Championship qualifying matches, the draw for Euro 2024 threw up some big-time clashes. Most notably, the finalists of the last tournament will meet again on the way to Germany after...
UEFA・
SkySports
England beat T20 World Cup favourites Australia by eight runs in gripping first T20 international in Perth
Hales (84 off 51 balls) struck 12 fours and three sixes after being preferred to Phil Salt as Buttler's opening partner, while the skipper (68 off 32) managed eight fours and four sixes - four boundaries of which came in the opening over of the game - in his first outing since August as the pair shared an opening stand of 132 from 68 balls in a total of 208-6.
Mike Hussey would have appealed for obstruction in England vs Australia match
England’s new assistant coach Mike Hussey has suggested he would have taken a harder line than captain Jos Buttler when Australia’s Matthew Wade collided with Mark Wood during Sunday’s T20 in Perth.Wade appeared to block Wood’s attempts to complete a caught and bowled during the latter stages of the home side’s unsuccessful chase, but Buttler made no attempt to appeal for obstructing the field.Buttler, who recently said he would recall a batter who was run out at the non-striker’s end in a so-called ‘Mankad’, brushed off the incident after the match by suggesting it was unwise to rock the boat...
Sporting News
All Blacks squad named for Northern Tour
The bulk of the Rugby Championship squad has been retained as the All Blacks set their sights on the Northern Tour whilst a number of players from the Ireland series have returned to the squad. Props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi along with winger Leicester Fainga’anuku return to Foster’s squad...
BBC
England in Australia: Alex Hales & Mark Wood star in first T20
England 208-6 (20 overs): Hales 84, Buttler 68, Ellis 3-20 Australia 200-9 (20 overs): Warner 73, M Marsh 36, Wood 3-34 Alex Hales whacked 84 off 51 balls as he spearheaded England's eight-run victory over Australia in the first T20 international. Hales put on 132 in just 11.2 overs with...
New Zealand to play 2 tests, 8 ODIs and 5 T20s in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice in five months to play two test matches, eight one-day internationals and five Twenty20s, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Monday. The two test matches, which will be part of the World Test Championship, will be played at Karachi from Dec....
France 24
Italy's Ganna powers to cycling world one-hour record
Grenchen (Switzerland) (AFP) – Italian Filippo Ganna made up for a disappointing season so far by powering to a new track one-hour record of 56.792km at the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland on Saturday. Olympic team pursuit champion Ganna bettered the surprise mark set by Britain's Daniel Bigham, a performance...
