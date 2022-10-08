ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

Sweet changes coming to historic Lancaster County candy shop

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday the long-time owner and operator of Miesse Candies in Lancaster announced that she will be retiring. For the past 12 years, Tracy Artus, the previous owner of Miesse Candies, has worked to expand the 150-year-old candy business by adding new attractions such as adding old-fashioned ice cream options, adding a soda fountain, and maintaining a close relationship with the surrounding Lancaster community.
LANCASTER, PA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA

Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Lebanon County Target announces opening date

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A brand-new Target will be opening to the public on Sunday, November 6, according to a press release. This opening will be just in time for all you black Friday shoppers. This Target is going to be on the larger side, reaching 117,000 square feet...
LEBANON, PA
susquehannastyle.com

6 Spots for Fall Sippin'

Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Kohl's stores nationwide will once again be closed on Thanksgiving

YORK, Pa. — Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, the department store company announced Tuesday. "Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said on its website. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 won big in the drawing held last Friday, Oct. 7. The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at the Rutter’s located at 420 N. Main St. in Spring Grove, York County. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-19-20-23.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’

The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
lebtown.com

When it comes to serving Downtown Lebanon, Vin Garcia means business

You can take the man out of the community, but you can’t take the community spirit out of the man. A 30-year transplant to Lebanon, Vin Garcia would’ve served his community no matter where he settled. But he landed here, and because he did, Lebanon is a much better place to live.
LEBANON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA Liquor Control Board had a record-breaking sales year

Harrisburg, Pa.— Wine and spirits sales topped $3 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year, leading to a record income for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, according to unaudited financial results. Sales in the most recently completed fiscal year totaled $3.02 billion (including liquor and sales taxes), $109.9 million or 3.8% more than the prior year. This resulted in net income for the year totaling a record $330.9 million, which was...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

JBT customers warned of bank phone scam

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Members of Jonestown Bank and Trust in Lancaster and Lebanon counties are being warned of a phone scam. JBT says the scammer will call customers from what looks like JBT’s phone number (717-274-5180) and say there is fraud on their debit card, then attempt to obtain personal information like their account number, debit card number, and last four digits of their social security number.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

