The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Organizers face challenge days before Fall for Greenville
The City of Greenville said they need 250 volunteers for Fall for Greenville.
ghsindianpost.org
Norris Returns To Gaffney High!!
Students, staff, and parents alike have recently been introduced to a new member of staff and the interim director for the Gaffney High School Band of Gold for the remainder of the 2022 competition season and school year. Mr. Norris has been teaching music for more than 35 years and is currently retired from teaching music, but he simply can’t help going around to help bands and do what he believes his calling is with students and music. Mr. Norris said the reason for his return to Gaffney High after leaving over 9 years ago was over a request in which he was called in a situation where the director had resigned due to health reasons, Norris talked with Dr. Fall and Dr. Blanton, and it was decided it would be better to put in applications for a more permanent and better-quality director during the Spring. “After talking with Dr. Blanton and Dr. Fall, we reached an agreement about what I would do and the expectations of what I would do to keep up a somewhat normal band year.” Norris explained. He is stepping into a very large hole, or what many people would call a void, he says it’s hard to be placed where he is and to follow after somebody who has been here for so many years. “Billy was here 9 years, that’s a tough step to follow in. He did things his way and he was loved by his students; I know that.” He explained when he once directed at Gaffney High school, he once left his students, and it wasn’t their decision either. All Norris said he can do is to do his best in teaching music and do his best to help this band through this time.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg school wins rights to perform Disney’s 'Frozen' musical
Spartanburg High School won the rights to perform the Broadway version of Disney’s “Frozen” musical. The school is the first and only high school in South Carolina to win the "The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door" competition. The new competition is a partnership...
collegianonline.com
Makers Market will feature 33 community creators at BJU
The Museum & Gallery’s 6th annual Makers Market will feature arts and crafts designed by makers from across the country with connections to Bob Jones University. This event will be open to the community in the Welcome Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Market will...
Shrine Bowl announces rosters
The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas returns this December following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The organization announced rosters for this year’s game, which will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium December 17th at 1:30pm. Player with local ties are marked with an (*). South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster Offense LaNorris Sellers […]
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg homeless to share life through disposable camera lens
SPARTANBURG — A Spartanburg-based arts and charitable organization strives to look at homelessness with a different lens through the use of disposable cameras. Since 2016, Through Our Eyes has gone to various cities to give those experiencing homelessness a voice. Participants are given disposable cameras and asked to take photos of their day-to-day lives.
WYFF4.com
Fall For Greenville chef shares favorite recipe you can make at home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The countdown to Fall For Greenville is on, with the popular downtown fall event set to kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday. WYFF News 4 Today is introducing you to a chef whose entrees will be on display during the gastronomic festival.
FOX Carolina
Church to launch new mental health group
Sports Director Beth Hoole and Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent speak with Gaffney cheerleading team ahead of competition season. He was a medical pioneer in a racially segregated Greenville well-known for prenatal care. If you still don’t know who he is. There’s a new partnership that says people living in 70 countries soon will.
Swinney Honored to Participate in 'Red Bandana' Game
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers prepare to take on the Boston College Eagles in a meaningful game—in more ways than just one.
Locals share spooky story of rain-soaked hitchhiker in Walhalla, SC
WALHALLA, S.C. — If you drive through a specific area along Highway 107 in South Carolina, you may end up seeing a ghost looking for a ride. Locals in Oconee County say it only happens at night and in the rain on a country road that winds through Walhalla.
greenvillejournal.com
Parsley & Mint closes downtown Greenville location
Parsley & Mint, a Mediterranean restaurant, has permanently closed its downtown location on Oct. 10. The closure comes after staffing issues, food cost increases and other issues, said a post on Parsley & Mint’s Facebook page. “Well, my friends, I gave it a shot,” said the social media post....
FOX Carolina
Modeling mentorship program in Anderson
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Clemson might establish research park in Anderson, SC
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about Clemson University exploring the possibility of establishing a small business incubator in the Anderson, SC Research Park. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior...
my40.tv
New restaurant offering up "comfort classics" set to take over space of former Happy Hill
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are new beginnings for the building that was once one of West Asheville's most beloved family-owned restaurants. The old Happy Hill Restaurant on Patton Avenue will soon become Regina's. Asheville Chef Elliott Moss, formerly with Buxton Hall BBQ, shared those details from his Instagram...
Change in Clemson's ranking in latest AP Poll
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 6 of the season. Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 4 in the new AP Top 25 after its 31-3 win at Boston College on (...)
WYFF4.com
Greenville's 'Runway Café' prepping for Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' later this month
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The hit show 'Restaurant: Impossible' on theFood Network will be filming at two Upstate restaurants this month. One of the restaurants selected is Runway Café in Greenville, located at the Greenville Downtown Airport. Runway Café has been in business since 2010, and co-owner Lem Winestett...
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Clemson star trending towards return against Florida State after "non-football medical issue"
The Tigers might be getting a boost on defense this weekend.
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Structure fire in Columbus results in total loss of home
COLUMBUS––Early Saturday morning around three o’clock, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Peniel Road, just past Red Fox Road in Columbus. Will Craine at CFD says that nobody in the residence was harmed by the fire and made it out safely. The homeowner, however, was transported by EMS to the hospital for chest pains.
